Award-winning college football coach rises as heavy favorite to be named Michigan HC

While several potential top candidates appear to have dropped out of the race, Michigan may be closing in on naming the program's next coach. After the abrupt firing of Sherrone Moore, it has been a complicated search with Alabama's Kalen DeBoer and Arizona State's Kenny Dillingham appearing unattainable for the Wolverines.

Rumors are heating up that former Utah coach Kyle Whittingham is a heavy favorite to be the next Michigan coach. Whittingham is surging in the latest betting odds with an 90% chance to be named the new Michigan coach, per Kalshi. Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken, Washington's Jedd Fisch and DeBoer are all a distant second at 2%.

Breaking: Former Utah coach Kyle Whittingham has emerged as the focus of the University of Michigan’s coaching search, sources told @DanWetzel and @PeteThamel.



Whittingham would bring an impressive resume to Ann Arbor as the veteran coach went 177-88 during his 22 seasons at Utah. With Whittingham stepping down at Utah, there had been a buzz that the coach would retire, but the latest rumors indicate he still has an interest in coaching.

"Utah coach Kyle Whittingham has emerged as the focus of Michigan's coaching search, sources told ESPN," Pete Thamel and Dan Wetzel wrote for ESPN on Friday. "Whittingham's candidacy is expected to be shared with top Michigan officials on Friday, sources said, and a deal could come together in the near future if they approve."

Former Utah coach Kyle Whittingham is not retiring

It makes for a bit of an awkward transition at Utah given Whittingham's success with the Utes. Whittingham was a 2-time Pac-12 Coach of the Year during Utah's time in the conference. Now, Whittingham appears eager to continue coaching elsewhere.

"Whittingham, 66, is not retiring, according to a source close to the coach, and may pursue other coaching opportunities," The Athletic's Stewart Mandel and Christopher Kamrani detailed on Dec. 13.

