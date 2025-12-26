Award-winning college football coach rises as heavy favorite to be named Michigan HC
While several potential top candidates appear to have dropped out of the race, Michigan may be closing in on naming the program's next coach. After the abrupt firing of Sherrone Moore, it has been a complicated search with Alabama's Kalen DeBoer and Arizona State's Kenny Dillingham appearing unattainable for the Wolverines.
Rumors are heating up that former Utah coach Kyle Whittingham is a heavy favorite to be the next Michigan coach. Whittingham is surging in the latest betting odds with an 90% chance to be named the new Michigan coach, per Kalshi. Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken, Washington's Jedd Fisch and DeBoer are all a distant second at 2%.
Here's the latest details on Michigan's coaching search.
Michigan is targeting former Utah HC Kyle Whittingham to be the Wolverines' new coach: Report
Whittingham would bring an impressive resume to Ann Arbor as the veteran coach went 177-88 during his 22 seasons at Utah. With Whittingham stepping down at Utah, there had been a buzz that the coach would retire, but the latest rumors indicate he still has an interest in coaching.
"Utah coach Kyle Whittingham has emerged as the focus of Michigan's coaching search, sources told ESPN," Pete Thamel and Dan Wetzel wrote for ESPN on Friday. "Whittingham's candidacy is expected to be shared with top Michigan officials on Friday, sources said, and a deal could come together in the near future if they approve."
Former Utah coach Kyle Whittingham is not retiring
It makes for a bit of an awkward transition at Utah given Whittingham's success with the Utes. Whittingham was a 2-time Pac-12 Coach of the Year during Utah's time in the conference. Now, Whittingham appears eager to continue coaching elsewhere.
"Whittingham, 66, is not retiring, according to a source close to the coach, and may pursue other coaching opportunities," The Athletic's Stewart Mandel and Christopher Kamrani detailed on Dec. 13.
Jonathan Adams is a veteran sports writer who has written for notable outlets and interviewed some of the top athletes for more than 10 years. Since 2015, his sports coverage has been read by tens of millions and has been prominently featured on Heavy, NFL.com, Yahoo Sports, Pro Football Talk, CBS Sports, Bleacher Report and more. Jonathan is a member of the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) and a voter for the Maxwell Award and Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year. He has interviewed many of the biggest stars in sports — Bryce Harper, Jayden Daniels, Justin Jefferson, Bijan Robinson and Micah Parsons to name a few — and has traveled the country to cover the College Football Playoff, NFL draft, Masters, March Madness, Senior Bowl, McDonald’s All-American Game and beyond. Jonathan Adams studied at the University of Central Florida and The Seattle School of Theology & Psychology. He holds master degrees in sport business management, business administration and theology & culture.Follow JonDAdams