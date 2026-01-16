Georgia 'trending heavily' to poach College Football Playoff team's $675,000 QB: Insider

After being spurned by soon-to-be Vanderbilt quarterback Jared Curtis, Georgia has their eyes on another promising signal-caller. This comes as one College Football Playoff team's quarterback room is becoming increasingly crowded, and Georgia has an SEC foe battling for the same player.

Georgia is looking for quarterback depth behind Gunner Stockton after Curtis' late change of heart. Oregon quarterback Dante Moore is returning for 2026 after an underwhelming performance against Indiana. The Ducks also added former touted Nebraska signal-caller Dylan Raiola.

All this has former four-star quarterback Bryson Beaver looking to move on from Oregon in the transfer portal. Georgia and Kentucky have both been heavily linked to Beaver in the portal.

NEWS: Oregon QB signee Bryson Beaver plans to enter the transfer portal, he tells ESPN. @Clowfb on it first.



Beaver is the No. 208 overall recruit in the 2026 ESPN 300. His move marks two straight cycles in which the Ducks have lost a QB signee in January. pic.twitter.com/jqOW0cSNDz — Eli Lederman (@ByEliLederman) January 15, 2026

The news is odd timing for Beaver who is technically part of the 2026 recruiting class. Beaver enrolled at Oregon on Jan. 5 before entering the portal a little more than one week later on Jan. 14, per 247Sports.

Here's what you need to know about the SEC battle to land the touted quarterback.

Georgia trending to land Oregon QB Bryson Beaver Over Kentucky

The early signs point to Beaver choosing Georgia over Kentucky. On3's Steve Wiltfong reported on Thursday that the Dawgs are "trending heavily" to land Beaver.

"Former Oregon quarterback Bryson Beaver entered the transfer portal on Wednesday night as a short-term signee," Wiltfong wrote. "On3 is hearing Georgia is trending heavily. The Bulldogs could soon have him in the fold.

"With that, Pete Nakos and I have predicted Georgia for the talented signal-caller. UGA did not sign a quarterback in the 2026 class after losing five-star Jared Curtis to Vanderbilt. Beaver makes for a nice depth addition."

Even if Beaver is expected to be a reserve for Georgia, the talented 6-foot-3 quarterback could still command a premium NIL deal. On3 projects that Beaver's NIL value is $675,000. Curtis is expected to have commanded much more than this after signing with Vanderbilt.

Georgia and Kentucky are both in the QB market

New Kentucky coach Will Stein is taking some big swings in the transfer portal market with the Wildcats being linked to star quarterback Sam Leavitt before the signal-caller joined LSU. Stein has a connection to Beaver after recruiting the quarterback at Oregon.

What an amazing win for @vmhsfootball this Friday against the 15th ranked team in California! So many guys stepped up to make huge plays. So proud to be a part of this team. pic.twitter.com/dsBfFWG9Fy — Bryson Beaver (@BrysonBeaverQB) October 27, 2025

Unfortunately for Kentucky, the early signs indicate that a move to Athens may be too good to pass up for Beaver. Rivals' Charles Power praised Beaver for being a "live-armed quarterback" who has "explosive arm power."

Beaver may have to wait his turn at Georgia, but the QB1 spot could be up for grabs in 2027. As for Kentucky, it will be interesting to see how much Stein can transform the program in his first year as head coach.