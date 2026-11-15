Historic College Football Program's Mascot Tries to Fight Player After Heartbreaking Loss

Things got weird after one of college football's marquee matchups. Arch Manning led Texas to a thrilling comeback victory over LSU.

The Tigers did not appear to take the heartbreaking loss well. Texas players were seen taunting the LSU student section minutes after the win.

Texas players sprinted to the LSU student section as time expired to taunt the Tiger faithful pic.twitter.com/wT6CCopKXE — Hunter McCann (@mccann_hunter) November 15, 2026

Yet, the video getting the most attention is a clip showing LSU's Mike the Tiger going after Texas wideout Chris Stewart on the field. The LSU mascot needed to be restrained after running after the Texas player following the game.

LSU mascot Mike the Tiger goes after a Texas player after the game.



(via @mccann_hunter) https://t.co/ha2PPn0kqS pic.twitter.com/RUHqpLSgB0 — On3 (@On3) November 15, 2026

For a contest where LSU controlled much of the game, it was an ugly ending in Baton Rouge as the Tigers allowed the Longhorns to storm back. LSU continues to have one of the more unique mascot situations in college football.

The program has a live tiger on campus and also has the more traditional Mike the Tiger role played by a costumed person.

Both Arch Manning and Sam Leavitt Struggled During Texas-LSU Game

Nov 14, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) calls a play during the second half against the Louisiana State Tigers at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was not exactly a display of stellar quarterback play as Sam Leavitt and Arch Manning both struggled throughout the SEC contest. The two quarterbacks combined for six interceptions, with Manning and Leavitt both throwing three picks each.

In the end, it was Manning who was able to overcome his struggles to lead Texas on a game-winning touchdown drive. After the victory, Manning discussed ending "someone else's dream," hinting at LSU's loss potentially eliminating the Tigers from the College Football Playoff discussion.

“We talked about, you have to end someone else’s dream, and I like to focus on us," Manning noted after Texas' victory over LSU, per The Athletic.

"But it kind of feels good at times.”

LSU HC Lane Kiffin Under Scrutiny After Likely College Football Playoff Elimination

Nov 14, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Louisiana State Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin looks on before the game against the Texas Longhorns at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is not just Mike the Tiger who is under fire in Baton Rouge as the offseason was full of hype following LSU poaching Lane Kiffin from Ole Miss. The Tigers also invested heavily to bolster the team's roster under Kiffin.

LSU's roster is projected to top $40 million, more than double the cost of last season's squad under Brian Kelly, per CBS Sports' Austin Nivison. The Athletic's computer model gives LSU just a 2% chance to make the College Football Playoff after the Tigers' sustained the team's fourth loss of the season.

"So the next two games, well, you and your staff really focus on (getting) the most out of the next two weeks now," Kiffin noted after the loss, via LSU Tigers On SI. "You probably don't have to worry about the playoffs.

"Same as before, but I've been very different. You know, we gotta go back to work. Find ways to perform better, the next few (games) better, and the players play the best they can."