SEC Playoff Race Narrows as Contenders Survive and Others Fall Away

The SEC’s College Football Playoff contenders spent Saturday showing just how different survival can look.

Georgia delivered a convincing victory. Alabama leaned on its defense. Tennessee pulled away late, and Texas needed a touchdown in the final seconds to escape Baton Rouge.

All four avoided the result that would have made their November considerably more complicated. Kentucky and LSU were not as fortunate.

With another set of playoff rankings approaching Tuesday, the SEC emerged from Saturday with a clearer divide between teams protecting strong positions and those running out of opportunities to repair their résumés.

SEC Contenders Find Different Ways to Keep Moving

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Texas provided the night’s most dramatic example of how quickly the conference’s playoff picture could have changed.

Arch Manning found Raleek Brown for a 4-yard touchdown with three seconds remaining to beat LSU 22-21. The Longhorns improved to 8-2 overall and 5-2 in SEC play, while the Tigers fell to 6-4.

Saturday night's win gave the Longhorns their fifth win over opponents included in the most recent CFP Top 25. That distinction gives Texas a strong résumé argument, although future rankings will determine how those victories are ultimately valued.

A narrow road win still added something meaningful to the Longhorns’ case. A loss would have forced them into a much more difficult discussion about the viability of a three-loss contender.

Georgia avoided that kind of drama.

The Bulldogs beat Missouri 48-21, taking a 21-0 first-quarter lead and a 31-7 advantage into halftime. For a team trying to reinforce its place among the country’s leading championship contenders, the performance offered considerably more reassurance than a late escape.

Alabama’s afternoon was less convincing offensively, but the Crimson Tide still left Vanderbilt with a 21-6 victory and an 8-2 record.

The defense held the Commodores without a touchdown, allowed only 12 rushing yards, and recorded five sacks. Alabama did not produce a complete offensive performance, but it prevented a damaging setback before closing the regular season against Chattanooga and Auburn.

Tennessee also handled its road assignment, beating Texas A&M 22-7 to reach 8-2.

Those results leave several SEC contenders with a straightforward immediate priority: keep winning before asking the selection committee to sort out their relative strengths.

Kentucky and LSU Lose Valuable Ground

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Kentucky supplied the clearest warning against assuming a favorable playoff position will hold.

The Wildcats entered the weekend with seven victories but fell 21-14 to Florida at home. Now 7-3, Kentucky must make its case with a third defeat attached to its résumé.

That does not establish automatic elimination. It does make the argument more difficult when other contenders continue collecting wins.

The circumstances also matter. A home loss to a Florida team that became bowl-eligible with the victory offers Kentucky little help in a comparison with teams that survived their own November tests.

LSU’s situation became even more difficult.

The Tigers had Texas within reach before surrendering the deciding touchdown in the closing seconds. Instead of adding a significant victory, LSU absorbed its fourth loss.

That is a substantial difference for the broader SEC picture. Texas preserved an opportunity to finish the regular season with a strong record, while LSU lost another chance to improve its standing.

The SEC Picture Still Has Unfinished Business

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Saturday did not settle the conference’s playoff representation.

Ole Miss and Oklahoma are scheduled to play Sunday at noon Central after their game was postponed due to the FAA cancelations that occurred on Friday night. That result remained an unresolved part of the weekend as of Sunday morning.

Nor should one Saturday be treated as a guarantee for any contender. Remaining regular-season games, conference championship outcomes and results elsewhere will continue shaping the national field.

The next rankings will offer a useful comparison of the SEC’s different paths: Georgia’s emphatic victory, Alabama’s defensive win, Tennessee’s road success and Texas’ escape backed by another ranked victory.

For the conference’s leading contenders, Saturday preserved possibilities. For those who lost, it made the remaining opportunities much more urgent.