College football could put sponsorships on uniforms in future: insiders
After the historic House vs. NCAA settlement that will allow players to be paid in the future, college football teams are looking for new ways to raise more money, and one big change we could see might be the introduction of corporate-sponsored patching on team uniforms.
SEC commissioner Greg Sankey says he doesn't see a problem with the idea.
"We've had jersey patches in bowl games," he said, via USA Today. "I would anticipate there's going to be a continuing push," with regard to any possible additional revenue schools can earn.
Sankey added: "And we're going to have to come to some agreement in this new environment on where those limits exist."
Currently, the limits are defined by the NCAA Division I Manual which states that uniforms "shall bear only a single manufacturer's or distributor's normal label or trademark" that can't be larger than 2.25 square inches in size.
Rumors of corporate patches on uniforms follows news that the NCAA could be on the verge of allowing another major change on those lines: allowing corporate sponsorship logos on the field, something that's expected to be taken up by the playing rules oversight committee soon.
Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin sounds open to both on-field logos and jersey patches.
"I believe the NCAA is going to allow us to put a sponsor logo on the field during the regular season," he said at the SEC spring meetings.
"That's an obvious revenue stream that has not been there in the past. Pro sports are putting patches on jerseys. That doesn't seem like something that is crazy for us to consider these days."
