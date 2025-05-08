Man charged with murder after college football player William Hardrick's death: report
Former college football player William Hardrick was killed in a car accident in Nashville on Tuesday, and now a man has been charged with murder as a result of the incident.
John McAdams faces a murder charge in addition to leaving the scene of the accident and with DUI, according to a report from WAFF.
McAdams had a 0.09 percent blood alcohol content during his field sobriety test, over the legal limit, per the report.
Hardrick’s car flipped over several times after being struck. He was 22 years old.
“We are truly saddened by the passing of William Hardrick, a new member of our football program and the Austin Peay family,” school vice president and athletic director Gerald Harrison said in a statement.
He added: “All of our thoughts and prayers are with the Hardrick Family today. We will do everything we can to support his friends, family, and teammates at this time.”
Austin Peay football coach Jeff Faris also paid tribute to Hardrick.
“William Hardrick was an exceptional young man, and our team is heartbroken by his loss,” Faris said.
“He made everyone around him better and has made a real impact both on and off the field. We lift up the Hardrick family in prayer as we grieve this tragic loss with them.”
Hardrick previously played at Mississippi State from 2021-22 and Miami (Ohio) 2023-24 at the defensive back position.
--