College football player William Hardrick dies suddenly
Austin Peay is mourning the loss of football player William Hardrick, after the senior passed away on Tuesday, the school announced.
No cause of death or other details were immediately known.
“We are truly saddened by the passing of William Hardrick, a new member of our football program and the Austin Peay family,” school vice president and athletic director Gerald Harrison said in a statement.
He added: “All of our thoughts and prayers are with the Hardrick Family today. We will do everything we can to support his friends, family, and teammates at this time.”
Austin Peay football coach Jeff Faris also paid tribute to Hardrick.
“William Hardrick was an exceptional young man, and our team is heartbroken by his loss,” Faris said.
“He made everyone around him better and has made a real impact both on and off the field. We lift up the Hardrick family in prayer as we grieve this tragic loss with them.”
Hardrick previously played at Mississippi State from 2021-22 and Miami (Ohio) 2023-24 at the defensive back position.
--