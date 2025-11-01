College football player taken to hospital after collapsing on field during game
Iowa State tight end Benjamin Brahmer collapsed on the field and required urgent medical attention moments after sustaining a very hard hit to his head and neck area in a scary moment that developed during this weekend’s early college football action.
Moments after Brahmer was struck from the side on a tackle, he appeared out of sorts as he stumbled back towards his team’s sideline, but then suddenly collapsed to the turf, with medical trainers rushing to his aid.
Brahmer appeared motionless for a couple minutes as trainers attended to him on the ground, and eventually he was placed on a cart and taken off the field for more evaluation.
Players from both teams took a knee on the field as the Cyclones star was attended to by the trainers in a moment of genuine concern.
It was later reported that Brahmer was taken to the Mary Greeley Medical Center in Ames as a precaution, and that he was awake and alert.
Brahmer was unable to give a thumbs up to the home crowd as he was being carted off the field, a very good sign amid the very serious concern around his condition.
Iowa State head football coach Matt Campbell said that the immediate feedback on Brahmer was positive and that his being hospitalized was a precautionary measure.
“They took him to the hospital,” Campbell told reporters after the game in an update on the player's health.
“You know, right now it looks hopefully everything is going to be alright... But so far, the feedback we got has been positive.”
He added: “Ben is as tough as they come, so our thoughts and prayers will be with him. And if I know Ben, he’ll be back better than ever here at some point.”
Brahmer is in his third season with the Cyclones following two seasons in which he was named Big 12 Honorable Mention.
The tight end was also named a freshman All-America selection two years ago.
Brahmer has 29 receptions for 317 yards and 3 touchdowns for Iowa State, which lost Saturday’s game against Arizona State in a 24-19 decision.
He was also effective in the game on Saturday against the reigning Big 12 champion Sun Devils, catching three passes from quarterback Rocco Becht for 48 yards and scoring a touchdown.
With the loss, the Cyclones dipped to 5-4 overall this year with a 2-4 mark in conference play.