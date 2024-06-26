College football player Teigan Martin dies at 20 after car accident
The college football community is mourning the sudden loss of USF tight end Teigan Martin, who died in a single-vehicle accident while visiting his home state of Minnesota, according to WFLA.
Martin was 20 years old.
"We are deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Teigan Martin," USF said in a statement. "We extend our thoughts and prayers to Teigan's family, friends, and all who knew and loved him."
First responders were called to the scene shortly after 5 a.m. in Carver Co. (Minn.) and discovered a BMW M5 that crashed into a ditch, according to the report. Martin, who was the only person in the car, died at the scene.
Investigators determined speed was a factor in the crash, and they were unsure if alcohol was involved. Martin was wearing a seat belt.
Martin joined USF prior to the 2023 football season after transferring from Liberty. He played tight end and defensive tackle in high school, helping his team to a state title as a senior.
USF also mourned the loss of former football player Mike Ford this offseason.
Ford played at USF from 2007 to 2009 and ran for 1,502 yards with 23 touchdowns, the latter mark being the fifth-highest total in program history.
Ford's 10.4 yards per carry were also USF's fifth-best mark all-time, and ranked No. 1 in school history for any player with at least 20 carries.
