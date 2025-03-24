College football player Tony Crane found dead at Ohio frat house: reports
Police are looking into the death of a college football player involved in a fatal shooting at a fraternity house near Wilmington College in Ohio, according to Local12 News in Cincinnati.
Monday classes at the school were canceled following the off-campus incident that involved sophomore Tony Crane, a player on the school’s football team.
Wilmington Police issued a statement indicating that authorities responded to a call around 12:43 a.m. local time on March 23 from the frat house and Crane was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said a firearm was recovered at the scene and that investigators were gathering evidence to determine the causes and circumstances of the shooting.
The probe into Crane’s death is ongoing, according to vice president for student affairs and dean of students Sigrid Solomon.
“It is with a heavy heart that I share the news of the passing of one of our own, Tony Crane, a sophomore, who passed away early this morning,” the school’s statement said.
“Tony was a valued member of both the football team and the DTS (Delta Theta Sigma) Fraternity. Counseling and Campus Ministry Services have been made available to students.”
The statement continued: “Wilmington Police Department continues to investigate and reports there is no danger to community members. We will update the College as we learn more from authorities.”
Crane played on the offensive line for Wilmington’s football team, originally out of Fishers High School in the state of Indiana.
-