College football player Tyler Martinez killed in shooting
College football player Tyler Martinez was killed on Friday night in a “parking garage dispute,” the victim’s family told ABC13 Eyewitness News.
Martinez was reportedly shot multiple times, resulting in his death. He was 24 years old.
Police responded to a call of a shooting at an apartment complex, where they found Martinez suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, KHOU 11 reported.
Members of the Houston Fire Department tried to save the 24-year-old, but he was later pronounced dead at the scene.
Issac Jasper Robinson, 22, was arrested and charged with murder relating to Martinez’s death after police said he returned to the scene of the crime.
Court records detail that the alleged assailant and Martinez got into a fight before a gun was revealed and Martinez was shot three times.
During the fight, Martinez allegedly pinned Robinson to the ground, but got up and starting walking away when a woman with Robinson gave him a gun.
He allegedly then fired multiple rounds at Martinez, hitting him three times in the torso, witnesses later told police.
It is unclear if the two knew each other before the shooting.
Robinson was arrested at the scene and charged with first-degree murder, then booked into the Harris Co. Jail.
He made his first court appearance on Saturday, where prosecutors asked for a $250,000 bond.
Robinson’s defense requested a $75,000 bond, telling the judge his client has no prior criminal history and is employed.
After reviewing the evidence, Judge Veronica M. Nelson set the bond at $150,000.
ABC13 News revealed that Martinez and the accused lived in the same apartment complex where the shooting took place in Houston.
Martinez played his final season with Texas Southern as a defensive tackle last year, and before that starred on the Humble (Tex.) High School football team.
Martinez had 57 tackles with four sacks and five tackles for loss while playing in 20 games for Texas Southern, according to On SI.
