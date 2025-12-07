College Football Playoff debate centers around these 5 teams

Much of the College Football Playoff field is set, but the debate over the last couple spots will mark the final hours ahead of CFP selection. The top teams have punched all but guaranteed tickets, and a few unlikely teams will sneak in guaranteed spots, but at the end of the day, a couple of talented but flawed teams will own the day in the selection argument.

On the list of teams all but guaranteed, write in Indiana, Ohio State, Georgia, Texas Tech, Ole Miss, Oregon, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Tulane, and probably James Madison. That's ten spots. Two remain and here's a sampling of the talking points and problems for the top remaining candidates.

Alabama

The Tide had a chance to guarantee their spot, but instead took a third loss of the year in the SEC title game against Georgia. The 28-7 loss raises some concerns. Alabama will be the only three-loss team under serious consideration. With two loss teams like BYU and Miami also on the Playoff fringes, Alabama is by far the most controversial team in this discussion.

Notre Dame and Miami should be in the playoff over Alabama. Debate settled ! — Matt Leinart (@MattLeinartQB) December 7, 2025

Mark Ingram says Alabama should not be in the Playoff



Keeping it real



pic.twitter.com/GFLxsL3YSN — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) December 7, 2025

That said, everybody wasn't moved by the third loss or planning to penalize the Tide for reaching the SEC title game (unlike Ole Miss or Texas A&M)

This game changes nothing for Alabama.



They still have a win over the SEC Champs.



They have beaten 5 teams in the FPI top 26.



Their resume is one of the BEST in the country.



The Crimson Tide BELONG in the College Football Playoff!



pic.twitter.com/kYwIPDOVp1 — SEC Numbers Guy (@secnumbersguy) December 7, 2025

Miami

The Hurricanes won 10 games and beat Notre Dame. But they also lost to Louisville and SMU in conference play and found themselves outside of the ACC championship game. With an 8-5 Duke team winning the league title, Miami is probably the ACC squad with the best resume... but is that enough to earn an at-large spot?

Norte Dame IN

Miami IN



Alabama OUT



We are playing the College Football Playoff in December & January. Not September or October. These teams have changed.



Bama has 0 shot to win the Title. That was evident today pic.twitter.com/fG43fvndhu — Pat Boyle (@PatBoyle44) December 7, 2025

Just listened to Brady Quinn, Matt Leinart, Mark Ingram and Urban Meyer breakdown the potential College Football Playoff Bracket



And everyone seems to think Miami should be in



And on football merit, I agree, but one thing you gotta watch out for:



Alabama and Notre Dame are 2… pic.twitter.com/gRZRlG5STi — John Frascella (Football) (@NFLFrascella) December 7, 2025

But aside from those advocating for their CFP spot, Miami does have a problem with missing the league title game... and with those bad losses.

I’m so sick of the @NDFootball vs Miami argument — let’s stay grounded in what’s actually true — not feelings, not conference politics, not just “but head-to-head.” Just straight facts.



Yes, Miami beat Notre Dame 27–24 in Week 1. Nobody is denying that. But the playoff isn’t… — Jonas Gray (@JonasLGray) December 6, 2025

Notre Dame

The Irish are 10-2 and of course, as an Independent, don't play a conference title game. It's worth noting that Notre Dame started 0-2 and has now won 10 games in a row heading into CFP selection. Marcus Freeman himself (what with having the week off) made his play for the Irish.

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman says the Fighting Irish are deserving of a playoff spot, especially if the debate comes down to ND and Miami.



“Look at the entire résumé…I just don’t believe you can eliminate a team based on one data point.” pic.twitter.com/n9BuJjyMJH — Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) December 7, 2025

But everybody isn't impressed with the Irish, who played a chunk of the putrid ACC for most of its regular season schedule. The case against the Irish (and their Independent status) isn't hard to make.

Notre Dame 101:



1. Schedule your most likely losses in September

2. Schedule 10 straight cupcakes to finish the season

3. Never have a conference to worry about or compete in

4. Media runs cover entire year to ensure playoff spot https://t.co/9Jv6GIbgyQ — Alex (@Sanderzzz_) December 2, 2025

Teams on the outside that deserve to be in the College Football Playoff over Notre Dame:

-Vanderbilt

-Texas

-Miami

-BYU



Notre Dame should be OUT of the College Football Playoff.



pic.twitter.com/qNX75GD6GR — SEC Numbers Guy (@secnumbersguy) November 30, 2025

Texas

If anybody other than Alabama fans was furious at the Tide, it was probably Texas backers. After all, the last thing the Longhorns needed was another 3-loss SEC team trying to claim a Playoff spot. Texas is generally assumed to be on the outside, not due to a 25-point loss to Georgia or a Week One loss to Ohio State, but due to a 29-21 loss to 4-8 Florida.

I would still have Texas out of the Playoff field if they hadn't played Ohio State because they lost to a bad Florida team and to Georgia *by 25 points* https://t.co/orPevA6z78 pic.twitter.com/IFHUyGNAIo — Richard🇬🇾Johnson (@RJ_cfb) December 3, 2025

Texas’ Resume:



Lost to (Unranked) Florida by 8

Beat (Unranked) Kentucky by 3 in OT

Beat (Unranked) Miss St in OT

Lost to UGA by 25



Texas does NOT deserve to make the College Football Playoff pic.twitter.com/cSJc6N4nWI — Re2pect Sports (@Re2pectsport) November 29, 2025

Steve Sarkisian tried to counter the narrative and defend the Longhorns, but he is facing an uphill battle as the Longhorns are well behind the top three teams on this list.

Here's Steve Sarkisian's 2min answer on why Texas deserves to get into the college football playoff...



"You want us not to schedule Ohio State? Because if we're a 10-2 team right now, this isn't a discussion...And this whole idea that hey well you lost to Florida, well the team… pic.twitter.com/sjowcCvLst — Cory Mose (@Cory_Mose) November 29, 2025

Duke

This is the longest of long shots. An 8-5 Duke team winning the ACC means the league was likely bypassed in the race to the top five ranked league champions. Tulane AND James Madison will make the Playoff and Duke won't. It's hard to pass on a power league champion, but Duke has more issues that anyone.

Duke lost by 26 points to Illinois, actually lost head-to-head to Tulane, lost to UConn, and the high point of their season before winning an ugly ACC title game in overtime was a one-point win over Clemson.