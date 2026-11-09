College Football Playoff and ESPN Agree on 24-Team Expansion: All Details Explained

The College Football Playoff and ESPN have agreed on a five-year deal worth nearly $1.7 billion that will double the playoff field to 24 teams in 2027 and eliminate the Power 4 conference championship games.

ESPN reporter Heather Dinich reported the agreement Monday, and an official announcement is expected soon. Three days earlier, the CFP said in a statement that a formal agreement with ESPN was “in the final stages of review by the CFP.”

How much ESPN is paying for the 24-team College Football Playoff

The helmets of Miami and Notre Dame are shown at ESPN's 'College GameDay' show | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

ESPN already pays an average of $1.3 billion annually under the six-year, $7.8 billion contract it signed with the CFP in March 2024, which runs through the 2031-32 season. The expanded field adds an average of $345 million per year over the next five years.

The network’s actual cost is lower. ESPN gets back about $140 million annually because it owns the SEC, ACC and Big 12 title games, so it’s paying roughly $205 million for the new inventory. Fox, which owns the Big Ten Championship Game, is expected to get back about $50 million per year.

Schools won’t see a windfall, either. Yahoo Sports’ Ross Dellenger reported that Big Ten and SEC programs stand to gain $2.5 million to $3 million each annually, while ACC and Big 12 schools would add $1 million to $1.5 million.

What does the 24-team format look like?

Indiana Hoosiers players celebrate with the trophy after the College Football Playoff National Championship | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The four Power 4 champions and the highest-ranked Group of 6 team receive automatic bids, and the other 19 spots go to at-large teams from the selection committee’s rankings.

The top eight seeds earn byes. Seeds 9 through 16 host first-round games on campus during the second week of December, with No. 9 hosting No. 24, No. 10 hosting No. 23 and so on. The top eight seeds then host second-round games on campus the following week.

From there, the Cotton, Sugar, Fiesta, Rose, Peach and Orange bowls will continue to rotate the quarterfinals and semifinals, and the national championship game stays in January. Weeknight games are also coming, because the NFL starts playing on Saturdays during the third week of December, which lines up with the new second round.

Why the Big Ten pushed to end conference championship games

Big Ten Conference Commissioner Tony Petitti speaks during Media Days | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti drove the 24-team model and accepted the trade-off months ago. “Yeah, I think it’s pretty much we won’t be playing a championship game if we go to 24,” Petitti said in July at Big Ten media days.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey initially favored a 12- or 16-team field that would have kept his league’s title game. Still, the Big Ten and SEC hold authority over format decisions, and both signed off.

Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt argued coaches had already soured on those games. “It’s a tax on the best teams in the sport because they’ve got to go and play an extra heavyweight matchup that is not really going to impact them all that much,” Klatt said.

How the college football calendar changes in 2027

The 2027 season will start a week earlier. The first Saturday in December becomes an off week, and the Army-Navy game and Heisman Trophy ceremony are likely to move to that date.

Power 4 programs must also play 10 games against Power 4 opponents to be eligible for the playoff. Nearly every school already meets that mark, as 57 of the 68 programs have one such nonconference game set for 2027.

The expansion is mostly about access. Last season, 10-win Notre Dame missed the field by one spot and nine-win Texas missed it by three. This season, Ohio State landed at No. 12 in the first CFP rankings of 2026, a spot that would rank inside the range of first-round hosts under the new format.

The 2026 playoff remains a 12-team field, and this season’s Power 4 conference championship games will be the last under the current setup.