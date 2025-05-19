College football leaders meet to discuss CFP expansion: report
Commissioners from the Power Four conferences met on Saturday to discuss the future of the College Football Playoff amid continued speculation the format will expand to include more teams, according to Yahoo Sports.
Key to that discussion has been a proposed compromise for the Big 12 and ACC regarding a proposed 16-team model.
The meeting was the second time the commissioners gathered to discuss possible College Football Playoff expansion in the previous 10 days.
The proposed 16-team bracket would feature four automatic bids each for the SEC and Big Ten, while the ACC and Big 12 would receive two places each, while the Group of Five’s best team would get one, in addition to three at-large bids.
Miami head coach Mario Cristobal recently condemned the idea of awarding automatic playoff bids to teams based solely on what conference they play in.
“Granting spots, that makes zero sense. Football has never been about gifting. It’s about earning,” he told Yahoo.
That opinion is widely held across the non-SEC and Big Ten world, with one athletic director noting, “No one likes it.”
But while officials from the ACC and Big 12 may cry foul over perceived unfairness of giving more playoff spots to the SEC or Big Ten, they may have little power to stop it.
That’s because the SEC and Big Ten have been awarded greater power in being able to propose and implement changes to the playoff, and after this season, any changes to the format will no longer require a unanimous vote, as it does now.
College football’s postseason appears to be headed for more expansion in the near future, and the SEC and Big Ten will play an outsized role in what the format looks like, much to the ACC and Big 12’s chagrin.
