College Football Playoff title game set for Las Vegas in 2027
Las Vegas will host the College Football Playoff national championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Jan. 25, 2027, the CFP announced on Friday.
“College football fans across the country are going to be thrilled to hear this news today,” the Executive Director of the College Football Playoff Rich Clark said.
“Las Vegas has shown the world they have amazing venues and boundless energy to host an event like the College Football Playoff National Championship in spectacular fashion.
“I can’t think of a better stage to crown the best team in college football in 2027. I also want to thank Steve Hill and the entire Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority for the hard work and dedication they put in to making this day a reality for their city.”
Las Vegas will become the third city in the Pacific time zone to host the national championship game, after the San Francisco Bay Area in 2019 and Los Angeles in 2023.
Miami is slated to host the forthcoming national championship game on Jan. 19, 2026, a matchup that will feature the winners of the Fiesta Bowl and Peach Bowl semifinal games.
Cities where the national title will be played after 2027 in Las Vegas have not been announced.
“Pairing the energy of Las Vegas with the College Football Playoff National Championship will make for a truly extraordinary event, both on and off the field,” Steve Hill, president and CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, said.
“We appreciate the opportunity the CFP has provided us to welcome college football’s greatest athletes and biggest fans for an unmatched national championship experience in the city built for celebration.”
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams