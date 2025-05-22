College Football Playoff to change how teams are seeded in 2025: report
A big change is coming to the College Football Playoff, as executives voted to adopt a straight seeding model starting in the 2025 football season, according to ESPN’s Heather Dinich.
The deal was passed with a unanimous vote and will eliminate the difference between rankings and seedings, and award the top four teams with a first round bye.
Support for the so-called “straight seeding” model has been gaining momentum over the course of the offseason and was endorsed by leaders in the SEC and Big Ten when those two conferences held private talks, and more recently by ACC commissioner Jim Phillips.
Prior to the change, the four highest-ranked conference champions earned the top four seeds and a first-round bye, but consensus was building to change the system.
That change revolves around simply using the selection committee’s rankings for the seeding and avoiding any confusing discrepancies between rankings and seedings going forward.
For example, this past season saw No. 9 ranked Boise State earn the No. 3 seed as Mountain West champion and for No. 12 ranked Arizona State to play as the No. 4 seed as Big 12 champion.
No. 3 ranked Texas and No. 4 ranked Penn State were runners-up in the SEC and Big Ten, respectively, so could not be seeded higher than 5 and 6 because of the top four places being reserved for conference champion teams.
Going forward, the five highest-ranked conference champions will be guaranteed a place in the 12-team College Football Playoff, according to the deal.
There is also a financial aspect to the agreement, as teams will earn $4 million by making it to the quarterfinal, in addition to $4 million for making the playoff.
