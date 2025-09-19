College Football Playoff rankings: Tulane, USF among top Group of 5 contenders
The College Football Playoff rankings do not begin their weekly release until Nov. 4, with the actual 12 CFP teams being revealed on Dec. 7, the day after the majority of the conference championship games.
Yet, the CFP watch has already begun, especially for the non-Power 4 conference teams looking to crash the party.
The highest-ranked Group of 5 champion will earn a spot in the College Football Playoff. There is one key change as the top conference champions will no longer automatically receive the first four seeds.
Boise State was able to take advantage of the previous rules by earning the No. 3 seed despite being ranked No. 10 in 2024. The potential path gets a bit harder as the top Group of 5 champion will receive the seed based on the rankings.
If the highest-ranked team is outside the top 12, the non-Power 4 conference representative would then earn the No. 12 seed. Let's take a look at the top Group of 5 contenders for the College Football Playoff.
No. 1 South Florida Bulls
Despite South Florida crashing back down to earth a bit following the Bulls' blowout loss to Miami in Week 3, USF has built quite a strong resume. South Florida has already notched wins over Boise State and Florida, boasting potentially the strongest non-conference schedule of the Group of 5 contenders.
ESPN's Heather Dinich has USF in the College Football Playoff if the postseason started ahead of Week 4. The projections have the Bulls earning a playoff bid over notable programs like Texas.
"The Allstate Playoff Predictor likes Memphis, giving the Tigers the best chance of any Group of 5 team to reach the playoff (27.5%), but the selection committee doesn't look ahead," Dinich wrote on Tuesday. "It looks back, and so far, South Florida's wins against Boise State and Florida still trump what any other Group of 5 contender has on its résumé.
"It didn't help that South Florida lost at Miami in convincing fashion, but the Bulls don't have to beat the Canes to reach the playoff -- they have to win the American."
No. 2 Tulane Green Wave
Tulane has already notched Power 4 wins against Northwestern and Duke. Neither of these would compare to a potential Week 4 upset versus No. 13 Ole Miss.
Tulane is a 12.5-point underdog versus Ole Miss. The Green Wave also has a Nov. 7 matchup against Memphis that could have College Football Playoff implications.
The college football carousel has already begun to turn, and all eyes will be on Tulane head coach Jon Sumrall's future.
No. 3 Memphis Tigers
Memphis currently has the best chance of the non-power conference teams to make the College Football Playoff at 27.5%, per Dinich. Unlike Tulane and South Florida, Memphis does not possess a signature win over a Power 4 opponent.
This could change if Memphis is able to pull off an upset as SEC opponent Arkansas travels to Tennessee. Regardless, Memphis can make a statement against USF in the Oct. 25 American clash, which could end up being an early play-in game for the College Football Playoff, depending on how Tulane's season ends.