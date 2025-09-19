College Football HQ

College Football Playoff rankings: Tulane, USF among top Group of 5 contenders

The College Football Playoff rankings have yet to be released, but there are several non-power conference teams already building strong resumes. Tulane, USF and Memphis are among the teams who can crash the CFP party.

Jonathan Adams

Oct 21, 2017; New Orleans, LA, USA; Tulane Green Wave wide receiver Terren Encalade (5) is tackled by South Florida Bulls cornerback Mazzi Wilkins (23) during the second half at Yulman Stadium. South Florida won 34-28. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Oct 21, 2017; New Orleans, LA, USA; Tulane Green Wave wide receiver Terren Encalade (5) is tackled by South Florida Bulls cornerback Mazzi Wilkins (23) during the second half at Yulman Stadium. South Florida won 34-28. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
In this story:

The College Football Playoff rankings do not begin their weekly release until Nov. 4, with the actual 12 CFP teams being revealed on Dec. 7, the day after the majority of the conference championship games.

Yet, the CFP watch has already begun, especially for the non-Power 4 conference teams looking to crash the party.

The highest-ranked Group of 5 champion will earn a spot in the College Football Playoff. There is one key change as the top conference champions will no longer automatically receive the first four seeds.

Boise State was able to take advantage of the previous rules by earning the No. 3 seed despite being ranked No. 10 in 2024. The potential path gets a bit harder as the top Group of 5 champion will receive the seed based on the rankings.

If the highest-ranked team is outside the top 12, the non-Power 4 conference representative would then earn the No. 12 seed. Let's take a look at the top Group of 5 contenders for the College Football Playoff.

No. 1 South Florida Bulls

Despite South Florida crashing back down to earth a bit following the Bulls' blowout loss to Miami in Week 3, USF has built quite a strong resume. South Florida has already notched wins over Boise State and Florida, boasting potentially the strongest non-conference schedule of the Group of 5 contenders.

ESPN's Heather Dinich has USF in the College Football Playoff if the postseason started ahead of Week 4. The projections have the Bulls earning a playoff bid over notable programs like Texas.

"The Allstate Playoff Predictor likes Memphis, giving the Tigers the best chance of any Group of 5 team to reach the playoff (27.5%), but the selection committee doesn't look ahead," Dinich wrote on Tuesday. "It looks back, and so far, South Florida's wins against Boise State and Florida still trump what any other Group of 5 contender has on its résumé.

"It didn't help that South Florida lost at Miami in convincing fashion, but the Bulls don't have to beat the Canes to reach the playoff -- they have to win the American."

No. 2 Tulane Green Wave

Tulane has already notched Power 4 wins against Northwestern and Duke. Neither of these would compare to a potential Week 4 upset versus No. 13 Ole Miss.

Tulane is a 12.5-point underdog versus Ole Miss. The Green Wave also has a Nov. 7 matchup against Memphis that could have College Football Playoff implications.

The college football carousel has already begun to turn, and all eyes will be on Tulane head coach Jon Sumrall's future.

No. 3 Memphis Tigers

Memphis currently has the best chance of the non-power conference teams to make the College Football Playoff at 27.5%, per Dinich. Unlike Tulane and South Florida, Memphis does not possess a signature win over a Power 4 opponent.

This could change if Memphis is able to pull off an upset as SEC opponent Arkansas travels to Tennessee. Regardless, Memphis can make a statement against USF in the Oct. 25 American clash, which could end up being an early play-in game for the College Football Playoff, depending on how Tulane's season ends.

Read more from College Football HQ

feed

Published
Jonathan Adams
JONATHAN ADAMS

Jonathan Adams is a veteran sports writer who has written for notable outlets and interviewed some of the top athletes for more than 10 years. Since 2015, his sports coverage has been read by tens of millions and has been prominently featured on Heavy, NFL.com, Yahoo Sports, Pro Football Talk, CBS Sports, Bleacher Report and more. Jonathan is a member of the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) and a voter for the Maxwell Award and Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year. He has interviewed many of the biggest stars in sports — Bryce Harper, Jayden Daniels, Justin Jefferson, Bijan Robinson and Micah Parsons to name a few — and has traveled the country to cover the College Football Playoff, NFL draft, Masters, March Madness, Senior Bowl, McDonald’s All-American Game and beyond. Jonathan Adams studied at the University of Central Florida and The Seattle School of Theology & Psychology. He holds master degrees in sport business management, business administration and theology & culture.

Home/News