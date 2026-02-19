College Football Powerhouse Urged to Stick With Major Head Coach

Winning every game is the standard at some schools because fans expect nothing less than a trophy. When a team loses a few big games in a row, the pressure from the outside starts to get very loud. This is exactly what is happening right now with Kalen DeBoer as he leads the Alabama football program through a high-pressure era.

Recent postseason losses have some people calling for a change at the top. It is a tough situation for any leader to face when their job security becomes a daily topic of conversation. Many fans feel the program should be winning it all every year, without fail.

ESPN reporter Marty Smith is stepping up to tell everyone to calm down and be patient. He thinks the idea of moving on from the current leader is a huge mistake that would hurt the team. Smith is making it clear that the man in charge has what it takes to succeed in the long run.

Marty Smith believes the current coach is the right fit for the program

The 2025 season was a bit of a roller coaster for the Crimson Tide, even though they finished with a solid 11-4 record. They had a rough time in the SEC Championship Game and eventually lost by a lot to Indiana in the Rose Bowl. Because of that final loss, some people are acting like the sky is falling in Tuscaloosa.

Marty Smith recently spoke out on The Next Round podcast to defend Kalen DeBoer against these critics. Smith said that he is a huge fan of the way the coach came in and immediately started his own culture. He also mentioned that "to try to run him out the door is completely utterly ridiculous and asinine."

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer looks on in the second half of the 2026 Rose Bowl. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In his first two years, DeBoer has led the team to 20 wins and only 8 losses. He has also been very good in big moments by beating eight ranked teams during that span. Smith pointed out that it is hard to find anyone better who would actually take the job right now.

Legendary Crimson Tide running back Derrick Henry also spoke up in support of the program's current direction. Henry said, "You're going to have growing pains. You know, Coach Saban had his growing pains. Coach DeBoer will have his." He believes that if the players stay focused on their legacy, the team will get back to the top.

DeBoer and GM Courtney Morgan are working hard to keep their best players from leaving for other schools. They are focusing on building the team through high school recruits rather than relying solely on the transfer portal, as evidenced by Bama's No. 2-ranked recruiting class in 2026, according to 247Sports.

It took Nick Saban three full years to win a title at Alabama, so Smith believes DeBoer deserves more time. The program is still very competitive with an 8-4 record against ranked opponents since DeBoer took over in Tuscaloosa. If the school sticks with this strategy, supporters believe the big trophies will start coming back soon.

Alabama's Golden Flake A-Day spring game is scheduled for Saturday, April 11 at 2 p.m. ET.