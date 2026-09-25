Does President Trump's Movement Affect College Football Communication? White House Answers

From the looks of it, President Donald Trump will be in attendance when Texas and Tennessee face off on Rocky Top in college football’s game of the week.

But his planned appearance at the game has spotlighted a little-known Secret Service security protocol: whenever the President enters, exits, or changes location inside a stadium, team headset communications are said to be temporarily cut off.

Now, with claims resurfacing that his early exit from the national championship game in January disrupted Miami’s offense, the White House itself is pushing back ahead of this weekend’s game.

White House Denies Title Game Impact

The White House Rapid Response account addressed the matter this week.

“No, President Trump’s departure from the CFP championship in January did not cause headset or comms issues for the teams,” the account flatly stated, pointing to a timeline put together by Axios reporter Marc Caputo.

No, President Trump's departure from the CFP championship in January did not cause headset or comms issues for the teams.@MarcACaputo has the receipts: https://t.co/ZMN0vkpNCS — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 25, 2026

Trump was said to leave Hard Rock Stadium with about eight minutes remaining in the game, at roughly 10:47 p.m., and reached a nearby airport at 10:54 p.m., before Miami’s late interception in Indiana’s eventual 27-21 victory, according to Caputo’s findings, citing a White House report.

But that won’t allay the fears at least one coach at this week’s game is having.

Sarkisian Explains the Protocol

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian, preparing for Trump’s presence at Neyland Stadium, outlined the standard procedure by saying, “Anytime he enters the stadium, leaves the stadium, or changes location within the stadium, they cut all communication .”

That would include coach-to-coach headsets and the coach-to-player systems, with Sarkisian adding: “You get no warning. It just cuts out. So you have to have a plan for that,” noting that he had the same problem as Alabama’s offensive coordinator when Trump attended the Crimson Tide’s loss to LSU in Tuscaloosa in 2019.

Differing Accounts of the Title Game

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sarkisian also shared an anecdote from friend and Miami coach Mario Cristobal, saying his team lost communications on its final drive because Trump was leaving early, but officials from the school say it didn’t affect the outcome of the game.

Indiana coach Curt Cignetti offered another account from that night: that headsets went dark around the 6:45 mark in the game, during Miami’s late touchdown drive, and that the outage lasted two to three plays and was restored before the next kickoff.

Preparing for Texas-Tennessee

Both coaching staffs will undoubtedly keep backup signaling plans ready for Saturday’s noon kickoff in Knoxville, and Tennessee has already advised its fans to arrive early because of enhanced security.

Coaches describe the cutoffs as short-lived security measures rather than decisive factors, but preparation remains essential whenever the President is in the building.