College Football Program Currently Has 20 Games Scheduled For Next Season

The world of college football continues to show up in hectic ways, and as the season approaches, it is magically the most intriguing one yet.

With many things changing and the college football world being flipped on its head, the season coming up has a ton of potential for shockers, upsets, and, simply put, surprises.

The season has a lot of new things for many teams, but none get crazier than the situation between the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs and the schedule that they currently have to face. While all teams in Division 1 football will be playing against their conference teams and will be playing a total of 12 games, the Bulldogs have it much rougher.

LA Tech Is Set For An Unbelievable Season

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs quarterback Evan Bullock (7) throws a pass against the Washington State Cougars | James Snook-Imagn Images

The Bulldogs are now set to play 20 games this season, which would be far more than the limit for other teams, which leaves the Bulldogs in a very unique situation.

Due to a lawsuit with Conference USA, the Bulldogs will play the 20-game schedule, as they are set to play games for both Conference USA and the Sun Belt, which are two Group of Five conferences.

The Sun Belt departure date was originally set for July 1, 2026, but allegedly, the two parties never agreed to this date.

This leaves the program with a lawsuit in which they are fighting this, as the conference is hopeful for the program not to leave until the year 2027. This would keep the Bulldogs with the conference for at least one more season, as the date is set for July 1 then as well, but things can always get behind.

Obviously, the Bulldogs won't actually play the 20 games, as this seems nearly impossible. This would leave the team with two games a week, which would not only put the team in danger but also put their personal and college lives on hold.

The one thing that makes this difficult is that the Bulldogs will have to prepare for both outcomes, and will not have the chance to focus on just one schedule until this situation is actually resolved. As of now, they will play multiple tough out-of-conference opponents, including the LSU Tigers.