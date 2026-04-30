Paul Finebaum Names Controversial College Football Coach Whom a Major Program Turned Down

Few figures in college football generate as much attention as Lane Kiffin, and his arrival at LSU ensures that the spotlight will only intensify.

Kiffin is not just stepping into a new job. He is stepping into a proving ground.

His résumé suggests he is more than capable. During his six seasons at Ole Miss, Kiffin transformed the program from a middle-tier SEC team into a legitimate contender.

He went 55-19, produced four double-digit win seasons and led the Rebels to their first College Football Playoff appearance in 2025. That level of success does not happen by accident. It also does not come without perception.

Kiffin’s departure from Ole Miss added complexity to his rise. By accepting the LSU job before the postseason, he left the program at its peak moment.

Ole Miss still advanced to the semifinals with wins over Tulane and Georgia before falling to Miami, a result that reinforced the strength of the foundation he built while also raising questions about timing and loyalty.

Those questions have followed him to Baton Rouge.

LSU president Wade Rousse, left, LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin and LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry stand together. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

They are not the only ones.

According to Paul Finebaum on "The Paul Finebaum Show," Kiffin had his sights set on the Alabama head coaching job after Nick Saban retired before the 2023 season, and long before LSU became a reality.

"I know for a fact Lane Kiffin wanted that job badly and could never get through to anyone there to hear him out," Finebaum said.

That detail matters because it frames how Kiffin is viewed at the highest level of the sport. On the field, his credentials are difficult to dispute. Off the field, his personality creates hesitation.

Kiffin is active, outspoken and often unpredictable, particularly on social media. That approach has made him one of the most visible coaches in the country, but it has also created friction.

Programs like Alabama have historically valued control, consistency and a measured public presence. Kiffin represents something different. That difference may have been the deciding factor.

Instead, Alabama turned to Kalen DeBoer, a coach known for a more reserved and methodical approach. Through two seasons, both DeBoer and Kiffin have made one College Football Playoff appearance, which keeps the comparison relevant. The difference now is context.

At LSU, Kiffin will not face questions about access to talent. The program recruits at an elite level, operates with significant resources and expects to compete for championships. The variables that once complicated his path are largely removed.

What remains is execution. This is where the narrative can shift.

If Kiffin wins at a high level and delivers LSU back to the top of the sport, the conversation around his personality will change. Winning has a way of reframing perception, turning what was once viewed as a distraction into part of a larger brand.

If he does not, those same traits will be magnified. That is the reality of the position he now holds.

LSU did not hire Kiffin to be conventional. It hired him to win. In doing so, the program accepted both sides of what he brings, the innovation and the attention, the production and the noise. Now comes the part that defines careers.

Kiffin has spent years building toward an opportunity like this. He wanted Alabama and did not get it. LSU offers a different path to the same destination.

The only question is whether he can take it.