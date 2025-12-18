College football program wins first-ever FBS bowl game on Wednesday

Bowl season is upon us, and one college football program made history in Mobile, AL, on Wednesday night.

Delaware defeated Louisiana in the 68 Ventures Bowl, securing the program's first-ever FBS bowl victory.

It's also the program's first bowl win, regardless of level, since the 1979 Zia Bowl, which served as the Division II national championship. In that game, the Blue Hens defeated Youngstown State in Albuquerque, New Mexico, winning their fifth Division II national championship.

Delaware built a 20-3 lead in the third quarter, but overcame a late comeback push from the Ragin' Cajuns to secure the 20-13 win on Wednesday. The Blue Hens made key stops on Louisiana's final two drives, including a goal-line stop as time expired to secure the victory.

Running back Jo Silver was named the MVP, leading the Blue Hens with 116 rushing yards and one touchdown on 16 carries. Cornerback Nate Evans received Defensive MVP honors, posting five tackles and a key redzone interception in the first quarter.

Quarterback Nick Minicucci also had a solid performance with 176 passing yards and one touchdown.

FIRST FBS SEASON FIRST FBS BOWL VICTORY 🏆 pic.twitter.com/ppCt9YrOGo — 68 Ventures Bowl Bowl Champions Delaware Football (@Delaware_FB) December 18, 2025

The Blue Hens became just the second team in college football history to win a bowl game in their first FBS season, joining Jacksonville State, which accomplished this in 2023.

Before moving to the FBS level, Delaware had a successful run as an FCS program, including a national championship run in 2003. The Blue Hens made 19 appearances in the FCS Playoffs, finishing with a 25-18 overall record.

The Blue Hens joined the C-USA this season after spending 17 seasons in the CAA at the FCS level, winning a share of two conference championships in that span.

Benjamin Chambers/Delaware News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Head coach Ryan Carty has been a key piece in Delaware's successful transition to the FBS level. He took over as head coach in 2022, compiling a 33-17 record over his four seasons with the Blue Hens. Before the FBS move, he led the Blue Hens to back-to-back appearances in the FCS Playoffs.

Interestingly, Carty played quarterback for the Blue Hens from 2002-06, serving as a backup for most of his career. He was on Delaware's FCS national championship team in 2003. He notably served as Joe Flacco's backup in 2006, as a senior, but lost the battle after Flacco's transfer from Pittsburgh.

The Blue Hens improve their final record to 7-6 overall and 4-4 in the C-USA in their first season at the FBS level.