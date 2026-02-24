College Football Programs Brace for 'Significant Penalties' After NCAA Warning

As the influx of NIL money and transfer portal shenanigans have spread through the NCAA, there's been a pretty significant absence. The NCAA's Enforcement Division has been all but missing in action. But that could be about to change.

A recent memo was sent to NCAA schools by Vice President of Enforcement Jon Duncan, reports Yahoo's Ross Dellenger. The memo seems to be a warning shot on the front of tampering, reminding schools to avoid contacting other schools' student-athletes. The memo further notes that if a school is contacted by an agent of a player not in the transfer portal, any further discussion is a rules violation. This would include incidents where a coach or booster expresses interest or suggests a transfer.

The NCAA is committing to a modernization task force to propose changes to expedite the process of handling rules violations. Meanwhile, Duncan's memo states that the NCAA will work to speed up the infractions process with existing rules. The NCAA may look to streamline the stages of investigation, conducting interviews on a shorter schedule, and limiting extension requests from parties to investigations. Dellenger's report notes that Duncan has charged his staff to "pursue significant penalties" for tampering rule violations.

In a memo sent today to NCAA schools, VP of Enforcement Jon Duncan announces that the DI Board of Directors has charged the staff to “pursue significant penalties” for tampering violations, while also more publicly announcing cases, and reminded schools about the tampering bylaw. pic.twitter.com/UwLWVBQEkq — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) February 23, 2026

Echoes of Clemson Complaints

It may or may not be coincidental that the anti-tampering message seems to almost trace the allegations made public by Clemson against Ole Miss in January. To recap the situation, Cal linebacker Luke Ferrelli had transferred to Clemson. He had reportedly signed a contract, bought a car, rented an apartment, and started classes.

According to the allegations raised by Dabo Swinney in his press conference last month, Ole Miss then became involved with Ferrelli, with someone affiliated with Ole Miss contacting the linebacker, asking about a buyout of his Clemson deal, and extending a $1 million contract offer.

Ole Miss coach Pete Golding and the Rebels may face the NCAA's scrutiny after allegations of tampering from Dabo Swinney. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Ferrelli ultimately headed to Ole Miss and Swinney called a press conference for the express purpose of holding the Rebels' feet to the fire about a potential tampering rules violation. At the time, the moment was seen as a battle for control by the old guard-- a moment of acknowledging what was happening and questioning what would be done about it.

The trend on tampering?

In the aftermath of Swinney's press conference, there were reports that the NCAA is pursuing a number of active tampering investigations, but the lack of timeliness might render any penalties moot. Will fans really be upset if, say, Ole Miss wins a championship with Ferrelli only for the NCAA to say in a year or two that it doesn't really "count"? Duncan's announcement might portend a new day... or might be more empty talk about a growing issue.