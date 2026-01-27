NCAA's revelation grabs limelight amid $115 million coach's 'tampering' allegations

For decades, there's been a tacit understanding that major college football programs at least bent the rules if they didn't outright break them. But in the NIL era, the sport of college football seems to have adopted a Wild West mentality in which the rules might as well not exist. But things might be changing, according to recent discussion on the Pat McAfee Show.

McAfee and writer Pete Thamel pondered the issue on McAfee's show. The recent direct and detailed tampering allegations by coach Dabo Swinney against Ole Miss and new coach Pete Golding may prompt a new era in college football enforcement. Swinney, who signed a 10-year, $115 million contract back in 2022, has been a major skeptic of the transfer portal and might end up as just the sheriff to blow the whistle and bring the NCAA scurrying back to town to remember that massive rule manual that seems to have been missing in action.

Thamel on NCAA enforcement

After McAfee discussed the recent atmosphere of NCAA non-intereference, Thamel dropped a surprise bombshell. "I was told by NCAA officials that they processed 90 tampering cases in the last year." Thamel went on to acknowledge "a distinct lack of high profile tampering cases," but acknowledged that the NCAA's continued interest might be getting a jog by Swinney's case.

"One of the reasons why it's so rare that coaches call it [tampering] out is a vast majority of them or their staffs are doing the same thing," said Thamel. "Dabo is one of the few coaches whose backyard is clean enough that he can come and say, 'Hey, this is happening. This should not be happening.'"

Dabo's allegations and background

Swinney's tampering case is a very recent one. Clemson had gained a commitment from Cal linebacker transfer Luke Ferrelli. In fact, as Swinney explained in his press conference, Ferrelli signed with Clemson, purchased a car, rented and apartment, and started classes. And then Ole Miss came calling, with Swinney alleging that someone with the Rebels contacted Ferrelli, asked about a buyout of his Clemson deal and offered him a $1 million contract.

Ferrelli ended up with Ole Miss, Swinney ended up calling a press conference documenting the whole thing, and college football may have just found a perfect storm that creates an environment of enforcement once again.

Swinney has become a major contrarian in college football circles. Swinney has been very slow to recruit in the transfer portal, but does have the gravitas of 187 career wins and two national championships behind him. And if Pete Thamel's information is correct, he and the NCAA may end up being on the same wavelength.