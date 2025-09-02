College Football HQ

College football rankings: Biggest movers in Week 2 AP Top 25

Joe Cox

Arch Manning and the Texas Longhorns fell from the AP No. 1 spot after losing 14-7 to Ohio State in Week 1.
Arch Manning and the Texas Longhorns fell from the AP No. 1 spot after losing 14-7 to Ohio State in Week 1. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Week 2 of the AP college football poll predictably brought on some significant shifts. After a weekend of exciting action and a few substantial upsets, the AP voters didn't hesitate to shift the college football landscape in a hurry. Here's a rundown of the biggest losers and gainers from the AP poll.

Biggest Drops

Alabama: 8 →21

Alabama
Alabama took a stiff arm from Florida State in a 31-17 loss and then in the polls. / Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Alabama started the season ranked No. 8, but off a 31-17 loss as a two-score favorite over Florida State took a slide to ____. The Tide lost their third game to an unranked opponents in the Kalen DeBoer era and were outrushed 230-87. Many voters didn't even bother putting the Tide in the top 25 at all, and if Alabama's slide continues, it won't take long for them to dive completely out of the rankings.

Texas: 1→7

It's understandable to lose a game against the No. 3 team in the nation on their own field. But still, given the massive preseason hype train for the 'Horns, Texas did have to deal with a substantial drop off a 14-7 disappointment. Arch Manning had a woeful game, but UT did outgain OSU by 133 yards.

Clemson 4→8

Dabo Swinney
Dabo Swinney and Clemson endured a tough Week 1 with a loss at home to LSU. / Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tigers faced a stiff test against LSU, but it was a home game and Clemson was a mild favorite. QB Cade Klubnik wasn't bad, but the LSU front held Clemson to just 31 yards rushing and a 1.6 yards per carry average. The last time Clemson put up a rushing performance that bad was in a 2023 loss to Miami.

And speaking of Miami, not only do the Tigers fall in the polls, but after an off-season of being the talk of the ACC, they'll hear plenty about Miami and Florida State all week long. Not an ideal start for Dabo and the Tigers.

Biggest Climbs

Florida State: Unranked→ 14

FSU
Florida State and Tommy Castellanos had plenty to be happy about in Week 1. / Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Welcome back to the land of meaningful college football, Florida State. After a 10-win season and an 11-win season, few expected 2-10 in 2024. Still, a two-touchdown romp over Alabama opened 2025 by clearly turning the page. Mike Norvell seems to have established 2024 as a weird fluke and returned to that 10-win type of mojo pretty much immediately.

Oklahoma: Unranked →18

An easy win over FCS Illinois State jumped the Sooners into the top 25. John Mateer's outstanding play is the driving force for OU.

LSU: 9→3

LSU
LSU delivered a statement Week 1 victory at Clemson. / Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Meanwhile, the Tigers are the beneficiaries of a nice bump off that impressive Week 1 road win. Garrett Nussmeier's Heisman star is on the rise and in the up-and-down-and-up world of the SEC, The Tigers are the talk of the league.

Published |Modified
Joe Cox
JOE COX

Joe is a journalist and writer who covers college and professional sports. He has written or co-written over a dozen sports books, including several regional best sellers. His last book, A Fine Team Man, is about Jackie Robinson and the lives he changed. Joe has been a guest on MLB Network, the Paul Finebaum show and numerous other television and radio shows. He has been inside MLB dugouts, covered bowl games and conference tournaments with Saturday Down South and still loves telling the stories of sports past and present.

Home/News