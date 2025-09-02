College football rankings: Biggest movers in Week 2 AP Top 25
Week 2 of the AP college football poll predictably brought on some significant shifts. After a weekend of exciting action and a few substantial upsets, the AP voters didn't hesitate to shift the college football landscape in a hurry. Here's a rundown of the biggest losers and gainers from the AP poll.
Biggest Drops
Alabama: 8 →21
Alabama started the season ranked No. 8, but off a 31-17 loss as a two-score favorite over Florida State took a slide to ____. The Tide lost their third game to an unranked opponents in the Kalen DeBoer era and were outrushed 230-87. Many voters didn't even bother putting the Tide in the top 25 at all, and if Alabama's slide continues, it won't take long for them to dive completely out of the rankings.
Texas: 1→7
It's understandable to lose a game against the No. 3 team in the nation on their own field. But still, given the massive preseason hype train for the 'Horns, Texas did have to deal with a substantial drop off a 14-7 disappointment. Arch Manning had a woeful game, but UT did outgain OSU by 133 yards.
Clemson 4→8
The Tigers faced a stiff test against LSU, but it was a home game and Clemson was a mild favorite. QB Cade Klubnik wasn't bad, but the LSU front held Clemson to just 31 yards rushing and a 1.6 yards per carry average. The last time Clemson put up a rushing performance that bad was in a 2023 loss to Miami.
And speaking of Miami, not only do the Tigers fall in the polls, but after an off-season of being the talk of the ACC, they'll hear plenty about Miami and Florida State all week long. Not an ideal start for Dabo and the Tigers.
Biggest Climbs
Florida State: Unranked→ 14
Welcome back to the land of meaningful college football, Florida State. After a 10-win season and an 11-win season, few expected 2-10 in 2024. Still, a two-touchdown romp over Alabama opened 2025 by clearly turning the page. Mike Norvell seems to have established 2024 as a weird fluke and returned to that 10-win type of mojo pretty much immediately.
Oklahoma: Unranked →18
An easy win over FCS Illinois State jumped the Sooners into the top 25. John Mateer's outstanding play is the driving force for OU.
LSU: 9→3
Meanwhile, the Tigers are the beneficiaries of a nice bump off that impressive Week 1 road win. Garrett Nussmeier's Heisman star is on the rise and in the up-and-down-and-up world of the SEC, The Tigers are the talk of the league.