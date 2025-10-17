Kirk Herbstreit's college football rankings has surprise No. 1 team
Two teams have widely been mentioned as potentially the best programs in college football. There appears to be a new horse entering the race.
Miami and Ohio State took the early lead as the top college football programs to start the season. ESPN's "College GameDay" analyst Kirk Herbstreit has a surprise team atop his college football rankings. Herbstreit explained why he is changing his tune on Indiana after their upset victory over Oregon.
"I think you have to respect what Curt Cignetti has done, but they didn't beat a team with a winning record last year," Herbstreit explained in an interview on the "Dan Patrick Show" on Tuesday. "The two times that they had a chance against winning-record teams were Ohio State and Notre Dame, and they lost both those games.
"They're still doing a good job, but let's not put them up in the elite category yet. And then they did what they did against Illinois, and then they followed up with the win against Oregon. They deserve all the credit in the world," Herbstreit continued.
"In fact, this week, I have them at No. 1 in the country, just slightly ahead of Ohio State, just because of what they did against Illinois and against Oregon. Yeah, on the road, especially at Oregon."
Curt Cignetti squashes Penn State rumors by signing a lucrative $92 million contract extension at Indiana
It has been a big week for Indiana. Not only are the Hoosiers receiving praise for their impressive win at Oregon, but head coach Curt Cignetti reaffirmed his commitment to Indiana.
Cignetti had been one of the top candidates floated as a fit for the Penn State vacancy. Indiana announced Cignetti inked an eight-year, $92 million contract extension, putting to rest the Penn State rumors.
Kirk Herbstreit's college football rankings have Indiana as the No. 1 team
The AP Poll voters are not quite as bullish on Indiana. Ohio State remains the No. 1 team followed by Miami at No. 2. Indiana is not too far behind at No. 3 in the college football rankings.
Herbstreit has Indiana at No. 1 with Ohio State a close second. The ESPN analyst has Miami at No. 3, Texas A&M at No. 4 and Texas Tech rounding out his top-five college football teams heading into Week 8.