College football realignment: ACC renews talks with Clemson, Florida State
What you need to know as the ACC thinks over an offer from Clemson and Florida State in an effort to curb their rebellion against the conference in what could be, or not be, the next move in college football realignment.
The ACC is working towards presenting a new revenue model and a plan to shorten its grant of rights agreement in exchange for Clemson and Florida State dropping their lawsuits and staying in the conference, according to reports.
The new proposal, created by the two schools, would direct a larger share of revenue to ACC members based on their perceived brand value and media ratings, and would change the expiration date on the conference's grant of rights deal.
ACC presidents first explored a new revenue deal during a meeting in person last week, and continued those talks in a conference call on Tuesday.
The ACC's current grant of rights agreement with ESPN expires in 2036, but under this new proposal, that deal would end in 2030 instead, per reports.
The negotiations remain in the preliminary stage, and it's unknown exactly how much support the measure has, for or against it.
Any new agreement will require a two-thirds majority vote to pass.
Last offseason, Clemson and Florida State were revealed to be two of the so-called "Magnificent Seven" schools that were scouting a possible exit from the ACC's grant of rights agreement. North Carolina was a third.
Now, the process lands with the ACC to consider a proposal that could avoid what would be a landmark court decision.
If Clemson and Florida State were to win their respective lawsuits, that could set a legal precedent that would put every conference's grant of rights at potential risk.
That's something the ACC, and every other conference, would prefer to avoid.
