Clemson, Florida State make decision on ACC departure at deadline: report
Amid the ongoing speculation around college football realignment, it appears Clemson and Florida State have made a final decision about their membership in the ACC, at least in regards to their immediate future in the conference.
There is no indication that either school will notify the ACC that they plan to leave the conference at the end of the upcoming 2024-25 football season, according to ESPN.
ACC members face a deadline of Aug. 15, when they have to confirm whether they plan on leaving the league at the end of the coming year and before the 2025-26 season.
But it appears that date will come and go with the marquee brands sticking with the ACC for now, as was expected given the current legal environment.
Talk around Clemson and Florida State leaving the ACC has been brewing since both schools brought lawsuits against the conference.
Florida State and Clemson sued the ACC in an effort to challenge the enormous exit fee the conference charges to members who want to leave before 2036, when the league's current grant of rights agreement is set to expire.
They were among the so-called "Magnificent Seven" schools that rebelled against the ACC last offseason amid other conference realignments, asking the league for a bigger share of the pie.
Since the lawsuits became public, rumors have connected Clemson and Florida State, and other ACC schools, with either the SEC or Big Ten in potential future realignment moves, but insiders in those leagues have reportedly downplayed interest.
For the time being, despite their ongoing legal action against the ACC, it appears both Florida State and Clemson will not act before the deadline, and will be in the conference next season.
More from College Football HQ On SI
ACC football power rankings as 2024 Media Days begin
UNC, Virginia to SEC more likely than Clemson, FSU
Finebaum casts doubt on FSU to Big Ten
Big 12 in play for Florida State, Clemson?
Finebaum: Big Ten would want UNC over Clemson, FSU
What CFB teams will jump, slump after realignment
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams