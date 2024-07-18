Florida State to SEC 'not a conversation' amid college football realignment talk
Ever since Florida State took the ACC to court, the college football realignment speculation machine went into overdrive with rumors that the SEC could come calling for the Seminoles.
But hearing SEC commissioner Greg Sankey talk, it doesn't sound like he's interested.
“Well, we really had this great session where I talked about, really focused on our 16,” Sankey said on The Next Round podcast.
“And our presidents have said very clearly: We’re not going to be to be entangled in legal issues around any consideration of expansion.
"So, it’s not a conversation. And we’re not going to take our pie and slice it into more pieces.
"They have to grow the pie. And I have to be aware, so the question that led into this analysis is, ‘Are you paying attention?’ So, I have to pay attention.
"But I think we have — this group of 16 is an incredibly strong, well-positioned group of 16 universities and athletic programs in contiguous states and there’s not this need.”
Amid the disputes between Clemson and Florida State and the ACC, speculation has swirled that the schools would entertain membership in the SEC, provided they can get to a settlement in their cases and actually make a move.
And Sankey did note that, although the SEC is not actively recruiting expansion targets, it's his job as the league's commissioner to "pay attention" to whatever opportunities may arise.
At this point, any realignment talk remains speculation. Florida State is still in the ACC and will be unless it can get a ruling or reach a settlement in its case against the conference.
But the timeline on that remains an open question, lasting at least months, if not years.
For now, the SEC is "focused on our 16."
