Louisiana Tech to join Sun Belt in latest college football expansion move
Louisiana Tech is poised to join the Sun Belt Conference no later than July 1 of next year, the league announced in college football’s latest conference realignment move.
The chief executives of the conference voted to offer a formal invitation to Louisiana Tech, which the school accepted, on Monday.
Louisiana Tech will leave Conference USA to join the Sun Belt, where it will replace Texas State, which will depart for the Pac-12 in 2026.
“We are thrilled to welcome Louisiana Tech University to the Sun Belt,” commissioner Keith Gill said in a statement.
“Geographically situated within the current Sun Belt footprint, the addition of Louisiana Tech reunites a number of long-standing regional rivalries under the conference banner.
“I am grateful to Dr. Jim Henderson and Athletic Director Ryan Ivey for their leadership during this process. I’d also like to thank the CEOs and athletic directors of our Sun Belt member institutions for their continued commitment to the premier FBS non-autonomy conference in the country.”
He added: “The Sun Belt Conference is RISING and our best days are ahead.”
“The Sun Belt has remained steadfast in its commitment to regional rivalries, geographic alignment and competitive excellence,” Georgia Southern and Sun Belt Board of Directors President Dr. Kyle Marrero said in a statement.
“When it came time to add a new member to the Sun Belt Conference, it became clear that Louisiana Tech was the right fit. This addition renews long-standing rivalries, enhances our divisional structure, strengthens the competitive profile of the league across multiple sports and eases travel for fans and teams. We’re excited to welcome the Bulldogs to the Sun Belt!”
Louisiana Tech was a member of the Sun Belt from 1991 to 2001, although the football program remained independent for most of the decade after its transition from the NCAA Division I-AA level.
The school was in the Big West Conference from 1993-95, and has competed in Conference USA since 2013, winning the West Division title twice.
Louisiana Tech made the Independence Bowl last season, the team’s first postseason appearance since 2020, under head coach Sonny Cumbie.
--