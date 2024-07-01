Pac-12 website makes sad update to website as realignment becomes official
College football conference realignment and expansion become official today, marking a historic Moving Day for major programs across the country, and leaving the Pac-12 a shell of its former self.
Other conferences like the Big Ten, the Big 12, and even the ACC raided the former "Conference of Champions," leaving the West Coast league with just two schools.
As a result, the Pac-12 made a rather depressing update to its website, removing the logos of its former member schools and leaving the two that remain: Oregon State and Washington State.
Last offseason was the nadir of Pac-12 conference history amid a tidal wave of realignment moves that saw leagues across the country shuffling for position in the new marketplace.
USC and UCLA bolted for the Big Ten, which as a result boosted its presence in the coveted Los Angeles media market, while Oregon and Washington did likewise.
After losing Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC, the Big 12 responded with an aggressive expansion, adding Utah, Arizona, Colorado, and Arizona State to its rotation.
In response to worry that Florida State and Clemson could leave the ACC, that conference added two of the Pac-12's remaining members, poaching Stanford and Cal.
All that remains are the Beavers and the Cougars, both resigned to playing a schedule of mostly Mountain West opponents, though preserving their long-time in-state rivalries, too.
The result of all that movement? Likely a travel-booking nightmare for athletic programs as schools will be making plenty more cross-country trips to play conference opponents.
But also an avalanche of new money for leagues to make in their media contracts. Which was the point after all.
And leaving the Pac-12 with just two schools to face the future.
