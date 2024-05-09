Head Coach Predicts Historic Split in College Football
The advent of conference realignment and the expanded playoff have forever changed the landscape of college football, but one more momentous change could be on the way, according to a head coach in the Big 12.
Looking at where things stand now with the emergence of two super-conferences, TCU head coach Sonny Dykes is predicting that the Power Four and Group of Five could eventually go their separate ways.
"There's got to be a split eventually," Dykes told Texas Football.
"There is such a big difference right now between the haves and have-nots, and I think we'll eventually split into two separate divisions. Alabama and Louisiana Tech aren't playing the same sport."
As of right now, the Group of Five has some incentive to stay where it is in relation to the superpowers of college football, since the expanded playoff will include the highest-ranked conference champion from that group of schools.
But that doesn't mean the Group of Five isn't looking at every possible option, after the revelation this offseason that those schools are having unofficial talks about developing their own playoff.
And that could become more likely if the College Football Playoff expands yet again in 2026 and still leaves the Group of Five with only one team in the postseason field.
The advent of the transfer portal, with its two busy windows, and especially the NIL market, have made it more difficult for coaches to maintain their rosters.
"These jobs are even harder now because if one of your players has a great season, he's probably plucked away," Dykes said. "Your only chance is to build a great culture and hope that keeps most of your roster intact."
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams