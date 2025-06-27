College football recruit Elijah Berman dies in motorcycle crash
Eastern Michigan football commit Elijah Berman died on Tuesday after a motorcycle crash outside his hometown of Dayton, Ohio, his high school principal told The Dayton Daily News.
Berman was 17 years old.
An early investigation found that a semi truck was coming off the interstate when it struck a motorcycle that was driven by Berman.
Authorities said Berman was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.
The driver of the truck was also taken to a nearby medical center with injuries that were not life-threatening.
No fault has been determined, but the investigation is ongoing.
Berman committed to Eastern Michigan as a defensive line prospect on June 16 as part of the program’s 2026 football recruiting class.
He also had offers from Army, Navy, Miami of Ohio, Bowling Green, and Ohio.
“We are mourning the passing of Elijah Berman,” Eastern Michigan head football coach Chris Creighton said in a statement.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with his mother Heather, current teammates, family, and friends. Elijah was ultra talented, yet it was his big heart, infectious smile, and awesome personality that made us fall in love with him. RIP Elijah.”
Berman’s high school principal also conveyed his condolences to the family.
“It is with broken hearts that our community comes together to embrace the family and friends of senior student Elijah Berman, who tragically died Tuesday evening,” Dayton (OH) Chaminade Julienne principal Greg Mueller said.
“Eli was an all-around Eagle -- a member of the football and track teams, had recently accepted an offer to play college football at Eastern Michigan University, was an Eagle Ambassador, participated in the Little Sibs program, and was a strong student with a big personality.”
