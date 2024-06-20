Change to CFB recruiting schedule to be voted down: reports
It appears college football will not introduce a signing period in the month of June to its annual recruiting schedule, after the Collegiate Commissioners Association voted it down.
The CAA took a straw poll on Wednesday to decide on the proposal to create a recruiting signing period during June and that vote did not get enough support, according to multiple reports.
Yahoo Sports reported that not enough FBS commissioners supported the June football signing period and that there likely won't be a formal vote among Division I commissioners.
The proposed June recruiting window would have started in 2025 in time for the class of 2026, but high school coaches from important recruiting states like Georgia and Alabama expressed their opposition to the signing period, according to Thamel.
The early signing period in December, which was recently moved to the week before the conference championship games, and the National Signing Day in February, will remain the regular schedule for the college football recruiting cycle.
The earlier period in December will allow coaches to apply appropriate attention to their recruiting efforts before the open of the winter transfer portal window and postseason preparation.
June remains an important month for high school recruiting, as several high-profile recruits use the period to take most of their official visits, and some make their commitments before the start of the fall high school football season.
College football coaches also use the summer to hold camps and take a closer look at prospects, a period that allows the more looked-over players to get attention and earn offers.
