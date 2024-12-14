College football ref salutes US military veterans during game
There was a viral moment to remember during college football’s first bowl game this weekend, as an official took the opportunity to salute U.S. military veterans while on the job.
During action in the Cricket Celebration Bowl, the game’s referee paused to give a salute to veterans right before announcing a penalty on the field.
“I would like to salute our military veterans,” referee Rory Bernard said during the game.
The tribute to vets brought about cheers from those taking in the matchup.
Patriotism is in the air this college football weekend, as Army and Navy are also in action, playing the sport’s greatest rivalry game for the 125th time outside Washington, D.C.
This year’s Celebration Bowl matchup puts Jackson State against South Carolina State.
Jackson State comes into the game on a nine-game win streak that included a 41-13 victory over Southern in the SWAC Championship Game last weekend.
South Carolina State is 9-2 overall but hasn’t played since late November.
