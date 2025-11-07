Florida State predicted to fire Mike Norvell for coveted Big Ten college football coach
Time will tell if Florida State will be the latest major program to hit the college football coaching carousel. The Seminoles brass indicated in a statement that there will be no in-season changes, but this does not give Mike Norvell much job security for 2026.
There are two obvious questions for Florida State to address, beginning with whether the Noles will eventually fire Norvell and be willing to pay one of college football's largest buyouts.
Secondly, if Florida State moves on from Norvell, then the Seminoles will need a short list of potential candidates. Let's explore the latest news and rumors on Florida State's next move.
The Athletic's Joe Rexrode offered predictions for the current college football openings as well as picks for additional jobs that may open. Rexrode has Florida State eventually cutting ties with Norvell and turning to Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein.
"The first coordinator hire for us and a young one at 36," Rexode wrote on Oct. 29. "That’s the same age Stein’s boss, Dan Lanning, when Oregon took a chance on him as the coordinator of Georgia’s elite defense.
"It’s worked out pretty well for Oregon, in large part because of Stein’s creative mind and player development."
Oregon OC Will Stein expected to be a top candidate in the college football coaching carousel
As more college football coaching jobs become vacant, programs are going to need to explore hiring assistants who may not have head coaching experience. There are going to be more job openings than current head coaches who will be quality candidates for the gig.
CBS Sports' ChrIs Hummer, John Talty and Richard Johnson suggest that Stein is already emerging as a top candidate in the college football coaching carousel.
"If (Lane) Kiffin is the belle of the ball for head coaches then Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein is emerging as such for coordinators, along with Ohio State offensive coordinator Brian Hartline," CBS Sports detailed on Nov. 6. "(Brian) Hartline is a name that has bubbled up among industry sources for the Penn State job in the absence of obvious names and especially after Matt Rhule is apparently off the board thanks to an extension at Nebraska.
"Stein has Texas ties, but grew up in the Bluegrass State and could be an option for Kentucky if the 'Cats move on from Mark Stoops."
It remains to be seen if Florida State will make a change, but Stein is a name to watch to land a head coaching job this cycle.