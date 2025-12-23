No. 1 transfer portal QB sparks battle between major college football programs

Sam Leavitt is expected to be one of the most sought-after quarterbacks in the 2026 college football transfer portal, if not the single-most coveted prize at the position.

And as it’s reported the Arizona State signal caller is ready to switch schools next season, the natural question that remains is what program will benefit.

Speculating on that very question, Rivals recruiting and transfer portal vice president Steve Wiltfong narrowed Leavitt’s options likely down to two serious contenders.

Who’s in the race for the QB?

“Sam Leavitt is the name that tops the list. Oregon and Indiana are two of the top contenders for Sam Leavitt,” Wiltfong said on Rivals.

“[Leavitt is an] Oregon native from Portland. You have to like Oregon’s chances if they have an opening,” he added of the quarterback’s local connection.

“But Indiana with the success that they’ve had in the portal with Mendoza winning the Heisman this year, Kurtis Rourke last year playing on an ACL injury, still Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year, took the Hoosiers to the College Football Playoff.”

“It would be hard to bet against Oregon for Sam Leavitt if they’re not able to retain Dante Moore,” Wiltfong added.

“Certainly there’re some other talented guys in the mix that would love to get the call from Oregon. Dylan Raiola, specifically, would be one of them.

“But I think it all starts with Oregon. And it all starts with Sam Leavitt. And if Sam Leavitt didn’t choose Oregon, Indiana’s very much in the mix for him, as well, in the transfer portal process.”

Leavitt could get serious money

Not long after it was reported that Leavitt intended to enter his name into the college football transfer portal, insiders speculated that he could have a windfall as a result.

Experienced quarterbacks are among the most coveted prizes in any transfer portal cycle, and one of Leavitt’s caliber could be in the market for some serious NIL cash.

“Sam Leavitt on the open market is going to command a significant amount of money ,” 247Sports analyst Chris Hummer said of the quarterback’s market.

“We’re talking $3 million-plus, most likely. Although, in all fairness, I think teams really do have questions about Sam Leavitt’s injury and what that means moving forward. It’s kind of like the Carson Beck situation a year ago.”

What Sam Leavitt has done

Leavitt initially began his college football career at Michigan State back in 2023, appearing in four games with 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions before making the move that would put him on the national stage.

The quarterback made a bombshell transfer to Arizona State in the 2024 offseason, a decision that propelled himself and the program to a historic effort that year.

Leavitt helped lead the Sun Devils to a 10-2 regular season campaign and beat Iowa State by a 45-19 count to win the Big 12 championship and put the school into the College Football Playoff for the first time ever.

That season, Leavitt was responsible for 2,885 yards passing with 24 touchdowns against 6 interceptions, rushing for another 443 yards and 5 additional scores.

Leavitt won the Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year honor and was named Second Team All-Big 12 for his efforts after posting the most passing yardage for a freshman quarterback in Arizona State football history.

But his 2025 season was ultimately cut short by a Lisfranc injury after the Sun Devils’ game against Houston.

Leavitt passed for 1,628 yards with 10 touchdowns and 3 interceptions, rushing for 306 yards and another 5 scores in seven appearances this fall.

(Rivals)

