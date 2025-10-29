Historic college football program is favorite to be ex-LSU coach Brian Kelly's next job
LSU has been linked to several top candidates, but former coach Brian Kelly could also find a new home. Kelly's future depends on if the longtime coach wants to return to the sideline following an abrupt divorce at LSU.
The former Tigers coach has $54 million reasons not to coach in 2026 thanks to his LSU buyout, but it remains to be seen if Kelly will take a break. Kelly's next landing spot could be back in the SEC, at least according to the latest college football odds.
BetOnline has released early odds on Kelly's next job, and Arkansas tops the list at +300. UCLA (+400), Virginia Tech (+500) and Stanford (+700) are also mentioned as potential landing spots for Kelly.
LSU proved not to be an ideal fit for Kelly, but the coach has had success at previous stops like Notre Dame and Cincinnati.
Will Brian Kelly be a college football coach in 2026?
Given the historic number of college football vacancies, Kelly may find it challenging to take a break in 2026. While Arkansas is listed as the favorite for Kelly, the former LSU coach is not technically the favorite for the Hogs.
SMU's Rhett Lashlee is the favorite to be Arkansas' next coach at +300, per BetOnline. Other top candidates include Memphis' Ryan Silverfield (+400) and former Penn State coach James Franklin (+450). Interim head coach Bobby Petrino (+500) is also in the mix to once again land the gig permanently.
Kelly is fifth in the betting odds for Arkansas at +600.
What went wrong for Brian Kelly at LSU
Before Arkansas or another program shows an interest in hiring Kelly, the veteran coach will need to explain what went wrong at LSU. In the days following Kelly's firing, the coach has been criticized for his "CEO" approach, which did not lead to the desired results in Baton Rouge.
"Kelly took more of a CEO approach and delegated a lot of those responsibilities to assistant coaches and staffers," CBS Sports' John Talty detailed on Monday.
"It worked for him at Notre Dame and the results in the Bayou weren't bad on paper -- he was still signing top 10 classes at LSU -- but there were grumbles that Kelly didn't seem to care so much about the lifeblood to winning in the SEC."