Jon Gruden drops as James Franklin rises in battle to be college football team's coach

Jon Gruden in 2022:



"I was concerned about being a college coach. I would be on probation in 6 months.



But now that you're paying players and I know a bank with $27 billion - I'd LOVE to have the Arkansas job."



TIME TO COME HOME, @BarstoolGruden 🗣️🐗

pic.twitter.com/as9uSvdQr8