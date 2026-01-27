Oregon predicted to deal blow to Ohio State, Michigan in landing coveted playmaker

College football is in the early stages of a long offseason, but a fierce recruiting battle is already developing in the Big Ten. The latest college football rumors predict Oregon could be getting some good news soon on a touted wide receiver.

This means not so good news for Michigan and Ohio State among others. Four-star wideout Dakota Guerrant (Harper Woods, Mich.) is in the mix to be a top-50 recruit in the 2027 class.

Guerrant is the consensus top wide receiver in Michigan and 247Sports ranks the playmaker as the No. 6 wideout in the 2027 class. Rivals' Steve Wiltfong just dropped a new prediction that Oregon will land Guerrant over Michigan, Ohio State and other top programs.

"I also finally logged a prediction in favor of Oregon regarding the nation’s No. 8 receiver and No. 1 overall prospect in Michigan in Dakota Guerrant," Wiltfong wrote on Monday.

"He’s spent a bunch of time thus far in Eugene at this point in the process and my forecast reflects the pulse of where I think things stand." Rivals gives Oregon an 88% chance to land Guerrant with Michigan as a distant second at 4.8%.

Ohio State has the No. 1 ranked college football recruiting class for 2027

It is not all bad news for Ohio State who is out to an early lead on the field when it comes to recruiting the 2027 class. The Buckeyes have the No. 1 ranked class with nine commits, including two five-stars, per On3.

Michigan sits at No. 11 with four early commits. The Wolverines may be the most interesting team in this discussion as Kyle Whittingham begins his tenure in Ann Arbor.

Oregon has some work to do as the Ducks are not currently ranked for 2027 but are trending in the right direction for several top recruits, per Wiltfong.

Oregon trending to land three touted recruits in 2027

In addition to Guerrant, the Ducks are gaining ground on two more coveted recruits. Oregon is closing in on three-star offensive tackle Avery Michael (Turlock, Calif) and four-star defensive end Rashad Streets (Raleigh, NC), per Wiltfong.

Dakota Guerrant, a five-star wide receiver from Michigan, scores a touchdown at Ohio State’s 7-on-7 camp. pic.twitter.com/Qn2vmossfN — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) June 11, 2025

"On Saturday night I logged a Rivals Prediction Machine forecast in favor of Oregon for one of the most fast-rising offensive tackle prospects in the country and one of the most coveted point-of-attack players out West in Turlock (Calif.) High’s Avery Michael," Wiltfong detailed.

"... Oregon is a front-runner for Raleigh (NC) Millbrook defensive end Rashad Streets who ranks as the Rivals Industry’s No. 8 edge while checking in at No. 59 overall in the Rivals300."