College Football’s Surprise Playoff Contenders and Their Toughest Remaining Games

The 2026 college football season has been anything but predictable, and with November approaching, several unexpected teams have positioned themselves for a potential College Football Playoff appearance.

While traditional powerhouses like Georgia, Ohio State and Alabama continue battling for postseason positioning, a handful of programs that received considerably less attention entering the season have emerged as legitimate contenders.

UCLA, Kentucky, Wake Forest, and Northwestern have combined for a 26-3 record through the first nine weeks, with all four ranked among the nation’s top 20 teams in the latest AP Top 25.

But the road to the College Football Playoff is about to get considerably more difficult.

Here’s a closer look at four of college football’s biggest surprise contenders and the remaining games that could ultimately determine their postseason fate.

No. 7 UCLA (7-0): Michigan and USC

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Few programs have enjoyed a more surprising start than UCLA under first-year head coach Bob Chesney.

The Bruins have opened the season with seven consecutive victories, including an impressive 17-15 road win over Oregon that helped establish them as a legitimate Big Ten contender.

UCLA has also demonstrated its ability to win with defense, allowing just 32 combined points over its last three games.

Toughest remaining games:

Nov. 21: at Michigan

Nov. 28: vs. USC

Although UCLA must first navigate matchups against Nevada, Minnesota and Illinois, the final two weeks of the regular season could determine whether the Bruins reach the Big Ten Championship Game.

A road trip to Michigan presents a difficult challenge before UCLA closes the regular season against rival USC.

If the Bruins can remain undefeated, they could enter the postseason with one of the strongest résumés in college football.

No. 9 Kentucky (7-1): Tennessee and Florida

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Kentucky has been one of the SEC’s biggest surprises under first-year head coach Will Stein.

After suffering its only loss against Alabama, Kentucky has responded with six consecutive victories, including impressive wins over Texas A&M and LSU.

The Wildcats have also shown an ability to win close games, something that could prove invaluable as the competition intensifies in November.

Toughest remaining games:

Nov. 7: at No. 16 Tennessee

Nov. 14: vs. No. 17 Florida

Kentucky’s next two games could define its entire season.

A road matchup against Tennessee will test the Wildcats against a dangerous SEC opponent looking to rebound from its second conference loss.

Florida presents another significant challenge the following week, and Kentucky must also travel to Missouri before closing the regular season against Louisville.

With only one loss, the Wildcats remain firmly in the playoff discussion. However, another defeat could significantly complicate their path through a crowded SEC field.

No. 14 Wake Forest (6-1): SMU and Georgia Tech

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Not many expected Wake Forest to be competing for a potential College Football Playoff berth entering the season.

The Demon Deacons were picked to finish 13th in the ACC preseason media poll, but head coach Jake Dickert has turned those expectations upside down.

Wake Forest’s only loss came against top-ranked Miami, and the Demon Deacons have responded by winning four consecutive games.

Their recent performances have been particularly impressive, with Wake Forest outscoring Stanford, NC State, and California by a combined 136-24.

Toughest remaining games:

Nov. 14: at No. 19 SMU

Nov. 21: at Georgia Tech

Wake Forest’s November schedule includes a potentially pivotal road matchup against SMU, another team firmly in the ACC championship conversation.

The following week’s trip to Georgia Tech could be equally important, especially if the Demon Deacons remain in contention for a conference championship berth.

For Wake Forest, reaching the ACC Championship Game could represent its clearest opportunity to secure a playoff spot.

No. 20 Northwestern (6-1): Oregon and Ohio State

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Northwestern might face the most difficult remaining schedule of any team on this list.

Under head coach David Braun, the Wildcats have emerged as one of the Big Ten’s most unexpected success stories.

Their only defeat came in a competitive 29-23 road loss to No. 4 Indiana, and Northwestern has since responded with four consecutive victories.

That stretch includes a convincing 34-13 victory over Penn State and a 42-14 win against Rutgers.

Toughest remaining games:

Oct. 31: at Oregon

Nov. 14: at No. 2 Ohio State

Northwestern won’t have to wait long to discover how it measures up against tougher competition.

The Wildcats travel to Oregon this Saturday before visiting second-ranked Ohio State two weeks later.

Those two road games could dramatically reshape Northwestern’s postseason outlook.

Winning both would give the Wildcats a much stronger playoff argument. Losing both, however, could quickly bring their surprising run back down to earth.

Which Surprise Contender Has the Best Playoff Path?

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Of these four teams, UCLA appears to have the clearest path to the College Football Playoff.

The Bruins are undefeated, have already secured a significant road victory over Oregon, and control their opportunity to finish the regular season without a loss.

Kentucky might have the strongest collection of victories among the remaining three, but the Wildcats must survive a challenging November SEC schedule.

Wake Forest has a realistic opportunity to compete for an ACC championship, while Northwestern faces arguably the most difficult road to the postseason.

There is still plenty of football remaining, and as this season has already demonstrated, expectations can change dramatically in a single Saturday.

These four programs have already exceeded what many believed possible entering the season.

Now comes the real challenge: turning a surprising regular season into a College Football Playoff appearance.