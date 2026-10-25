SEC Football Standings See Major Shakeup After Wild Week 8

The race for the SEC Championship Game took another dramatic turn Saturday, and with November quickly approaching, one of college football's most competitive conferences remains wide open.

Kentucky continued its surprising run with a convincing victory over Vanderbilt, while Alabama bounced back from consecutive losses to keep its conference championship hopes alive.

Meanwhile, Tennessee and Ole Miss suffered costly defeats that could have major implications for the SEC standings down the stretch.

With just a handful of regular-season games remaining, the margin for error is becoming increasingly thin.

Here's a look at the updated SEC football standings following Week 8 and where the conference championship race stands heading into November.

Updated SEC Football Standings After Week 8

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Kentucky currently sits alone atop the SEC standings with a 5-1 conference record following Saturday's 34-17 victory over Vanderbilt.

Georgia, which enjoyed a bye week, remains right behind the Wildcats at 4-1, while Alabama improved to 4-2 following a 31-20 victory over Texas A&M.

Four teams — LSU, Tennessee, Florida and Ole Miss — are tied at 3-2 in conference play, creating a crowded race behind the top three.

Team Overall Record Conference Record Kentucky 7-1 5-1 Georgia 6-1 4-1 Alabama 6-2 4-2 LSU 6-2 3-2 Tennessee 6-2 3-2 Florida 5-2 3-2 Ole Miss 5-2 3-2 Missouri 5-2 2-2 Texas 5-2 2-2 Oklahoma 4-3 2-2 Auburn 4-3 2-2 Mississippi State 4-3 2-3 South Carolina 4-3 2-3 Arkansas 3-4 1-3 Texas A&M 4-4 1-4 Vanderbilt 3-5 0-5

Kentucky, Georgia Lead SEC Championship Race

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Few would have predicted Kentucky sitting atop the SEC standings heading into November, but the Wildcats have emerged as one of the biggest surprises of the 2026 college football season.

Kentucky has won six consecutive games and currently holds a half-game advantage over Georgia in the conference standings.

However, the Wildcats still have several difficult matchups remaining, including a November 7 trip to Tennessee that could significantly impact the SEC Championship Game picture.

Georgia, meanwhile, has an opportunity to regain momentum following its stunning loss to Auburn in Week 7.

The Bulldogs return to action against Florida on October 31 in another matchup with major conference championship implications.

Alabama Stays Alive as Tennessee, Ole Miss Stumble

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Alabama entered Week 8 desperately needing a victory after consecutive losses to Georgia and Tennessee.

The Crimson Tide delivered, overcoming Texas A&M for a 31-20 victory behind a fourth-quarter surge.

While Alabama still faces an uphill battle with two conference losses, Saturday's results provided some much-needed help.

Tennessee suffered a surprising 27-24 defeat at South Carolina, while Ole Miss fell 34-27 at Texas.

LSU also made a statement with a 38-17 road victory over Auburn, improving to 3-2 in SEC play.

The results leave several teams battling to stay within striking distance of Kentucky and Georgia.

With November approaching, the SEC championship race is far from settled, and another unpredictable Saturday could once again change the picture.