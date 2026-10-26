Updated Big Ten Standings Reveal a Surprising Leader After Week 8

The Big Ten championship race is beginning to take shape, but Saturday's Week 8 action proved that nothing is guaranteed as college football enters the final stretch of the regular season.

UCLA continued its remarkable unbeaten run, while Ohio State remains firmly in contention despite enjoying a bye week.

Meanwhile, Indiana survived a scare at Michigan, and both USC and Iowa suffered costly defeats that could have significant implications for their conference championship hopes.

With November approaching, the battle for a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game is heating up.

Here's a look at the updated Big Ten football standings following Week 8 and what Saturday's results mean for the conference championship race.

Updated Big Ten Football Standings After Week 8

Ohio State Head Coach Ryan Day during the Indiana versus Ohio State football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

UCLA remains the conference's only unbeaten team overall, improving to 7-0 with a 28-10 victory over Michigan State.

The Bruins also sit atop the Big Ten standings with a perfect 5-0 conference record.

Ohio State remains close behind at 4-0 in league play, while defending national champion Indiana improved to 4-1 following a hard-fought 13-6 overtime victory over Michigan.

Northwestern, Minnesota, and Wisconsin are also firmly in the mix with just one conference loss apiece.

Team Overall Record Conference Record UCLA 7-0 5-0 Ohio State 6-1 4-0 Indiana 7-1 4-1 Northwestern 6-1 3-1 Minnesota 5-2 3-1 Wisconsin 5-2 3-1 USC 6-2 3-2 Nebraska 5-2 2-2 Iowa 5-2 2-2 Illinois 4-3 2-2 Oregon 4-3 2-2 Purdue 3-4 2-2 Michigan 4-3 1-3 Washington 4-3 1-3 Rutgers 2-5 1-3 Penn State 3-4 0-4 Maryland 2-5 0-4 Michigan State 2-6 0-5

UCLA, Ohio State Control Big Ten Championship Race

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Perhaps the biggest surprise in the Big Ten this season has been UCLA's emergence as a legitimate conference championship contender.

The Bruins have navigated the first seven games of the season without a loss, including five consecutive victories against Big Ten opponents.

Ohio State, meanwhile, remains unbeaten in conference play despite suffering its first overall loss earlier this season.

The Buckeyes return to action October 31 against USC in a matchup that could have major implications for both programs.

Indiana also remains in contention, although the Hoosiers needed overtime to escape Michigan with a 13-6 victory Saturday.

With just one conference loss, Indiana remains within striking distance of the leaders.

USC, Iowa Suffer Costly Losses as Big Ten Race Tightens

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While the top of the Big Ten standings remained relatively unchanged, Saturday brought major setbacks for several teams hoping to reach the conference championship game.

USC suffered a stunning 24-7 defeat at Wisconsin, dropping the Trojans to 3-2 in conference play.

Iowa also stumbled, falling 13-10 at Minnesota in a result that dropped the Hawkeyes to 2-2 in the Big Ten.

Wisconsin and Minnesota took advantage of those victories to improve to 3-1 in conference play, joining Northwestern among the teams still capable of making a push.

For USC and Iowa, the road to the Big Ten Championship Game has become considerably more difficult.

With UCLA and Ohio State setting the pace, the pressure is mounting on every contender to avoid another costly defeat.

And if Week 8 was any indication, the Big Ten championship race could have several more surprises waiting in November.