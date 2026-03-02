College Football Star Fights Tears During NFL Combine

The 2026 NFL scouting combine took place from Thursday to Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. Scouts from every organization came to meet the best former college stars in the 2026 NFL draft class and watch them compete in on-field drills.

One of the later position groups to compete in drills was the running backs. Former Notre Dame running back and Doak Walker Award winner Jeremiyah Love was the prospect every scout longed to see, but Love was overshadowed by former Arkansas running back Mike Washington Jr.

Washington's path to the NFL combine was anything but ordinary. The 6-foot-2, 225-pounder ranked as a two-star prospect when he committed to Buffalo's 2021 signing class. He used a redshirt in his first season with the Bulls, running 23 times for 132 yards and a touchdown.

Washington emerged as Buffalo's leading rusher in 2022. He appeared in all 13 games, rushing for 625 yards and seven touchdowns and catching 23 passes for 135 yards and another touchdown. He eclipsed 100 yards rushing in the Bulls' win over Bowling Green.

Buffalo running back Mike Washington (27) carries the ball against Georgia Southern during the Camellia Bowl | Mickey Welsh / Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK

Despite seeing use in all but one game, Washington's production took a hit in 2023. He ran the ball 90 times for 362 yards and two touchdowns while catching 13 passes for 35 yards. He entered the NCAA transfer portal for the first time in the 2024 offseason.

New Mexico State became Washington's first destination out of the portal. His production in his lone season with the Aggies was similar to that of his 2022 campaign; he ran for 725 yards and eight touchdowns and caught nine passes for 74 yards and another touchdown.

Washington entered the portal again in the 2025 offseason, but this time, he made the leap to the Power Four ranks by committing to Arkansas.

The Razorbacks posted a 2-10 record, but Washington flourished in the SEC spotlight. He logged 1,070 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground to go with 28 receptions for 226 yards and another touchdown. Washington was named to the All-SEC Second Team offense by the league's coaches.

The official time for Washington on the 40-yard dash was 4.33 seconds, best among running backs and .03 seconds better than the aforementioned Jeremiyah Love. He was overcome with emotion when discussing the feat with NFL Network reporter Stacey Dales.

“After that run, you guys, I just went over and spoke with him … and he broke down in tears again with me. He said, ‘I’m so emotional, man. I’ve worked my whole life for this," Dales said. "

He’s going to do the drill work, but this is why the Combine is so important, and it’s so vital for so many of these young men. To tell me that he’s worked his entire life for this as he gets ready to go about this drill work, how impactful is that?”

The additional drills Washington participated in were the vertical and broad jumps. He finished with a 39-inch vertical jump and a 10-foot, 8-inch broad jump, both of which were second among running backs. Seth McGowan, Washington's former backfield mate at New Mexico State, finished first among running backs in both drills.