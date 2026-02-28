5 Most Intriguing Running Back Prospects at the NFL Scouting Combine

There's no question who will be the first running back drafted in a couple of months, but Notre Dame star Jeremiyah Love isn't resting on that reality.

While some projected first-round picks have opted to bypass workouts this week at the NFL Scouting Combine, Love confirmed he will run the 40-yard dash and participate in position drills Saturday in Indianapolis.

“Just to showcase my skills,’' Love said. “I’m not afraid to go out there and just be myself. I feel like I’m very fast. I feel like I’ve got some good moves in my bag, so why not go out there and run the 40, do some position drills.’'

The running backs, wide receivers and quarterbacks take the spotlight Saturday in Indy starting at 1 p.m. ET.

Here are the five most intriguing running back prospects to watch, starting with Love.

1. Jeremiyah Love (Notre Dame)

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love was a Heisman Trophy finalist this past season. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Love was deservedly a Heisman Trophy finalist after rushing for 1,372 yards and 18 touchdowns on a robust 6.9 yards per carry -- a mark he hit two seasons in a row -- along with 280 receiving yards and 3 TDs.

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. projects Love going No. 9 overall in the NFL draft to the Kansas City Chiefs as one of only two running backs coming off the board in the first round.

The NFL Combine is not needed to know that Jeremiyah Love is the best RB in this year’s draft when videos like this are available! pic.twitter.com/pHtWETj9wO — Bruce Straughan (@bruce_straughan) February 27, 2026

2. Jadarian Price (Notre Dame)

Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price will look to join his teammate Jeremiyah Love as a first-round draft pick. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Could Notre Dame have the first two running backs taken in the NFL draft this year? That's what Kiper thinks, projecting Price to go No. 28 overall to the Houston Texans.

With all that star power in the backfield, it's hard to believe the Fighting Irish didn't make the College Football Playoff.

Despite playing behind Love, Price managed 674 rushing yards on 6.0 YPC and 13 total touchdowns.

NFL coaches & execs ask Jadarian Price why he never left ND to be RB1 elsewhere.



"I just tell them Notre Dame was the place for me and they ultimately, at the end, they’re like, 'We do respect that, and I’m glad you made that decision.'"



Loyalty.



More: https://t.co/ttUxeYCygM pic.twitter.com/VHq1MPFoEW — Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) February 27, 2026

3. Jonah Coleman (Washington)

Washington running back Jonah Coleman speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Really, behind Love, every running back at the combine has plenty to prove Saturday as teams evaluate the next-best options at the position.

Coleman had a productive college football career at Arizona and Washington, rushing for 3,054 yards over four seasons with 838 receiving yards and 37 total touchdowns.

But his efficiency declined each of the last three years, from 6.8 YPC in 2023 to 5.5 and then 4.9.

If you liked Cam Skattebo and Bucky Irving - you better like Jonah Coleman:



- Elite tackle evader

- Elite after contact

- Powerful downhill runner

- Good blend of vision/burst



36 career touchdowns in CFB.



He's going to be extremely undervalued throughout the rookie process... pic.twitter.com/nxrzLdctei — Snoog's Fantasy HQ (@FFSnoog) November 28, 2025

4. Emmett Johnson (Nebraska)

Nebraska running back Emmett Johnson speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Johnson ranked third among Power 4 running backs with 251 rushing attempts in 2025 despite playing just 12 games, and he managed to maintain an impressive 5.8 YPC despite that workload while totaling 1,451 yards and 12 TDs. He also had 46 catches for 370 yards and 3 TDs.

Few running backs in the country meant more to their team than Johnson did to Nebraska.

Kiper ranks him as the No. 3 running back available in this draft, but that position is very much up in the air as the second tier of RB draft prospects jostle for position and look to boost their draft stock this week.

Nebraska RB Emmett Johnson on the NFL Running Backs he’s trying to emulate.#nflcombine2026 pic.twitter.com/HLePPeYs76 — PlayerProfiler (@rotounderworld) February 27, 2026

5. Mike Washington Jr. (Arkansas)

Arkansas running back Mike Washington Jr. is looking to solidify his draft stock at the NFL Combine. | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Washington started the pre-draft process as one of the most underrated running backs in the draft class, but a strong Senior Bowl week started moving him up draft boards. He'll look to continue to boost his stock Saturday in Indy.

The reason Washington is a bit of a sleeper is that he spent three seasons at Buffalo and one at New Mexico State before breaking out in a big way in 2025 at Arkansas. He rushed for a career-high 1,070 yards and 8 TDs on 6.4 YPC with 226 yards and 1 TD receiving.