College football team misses flight for 2024 season opener
Just days before the start of the 2024 college football season, one team getting ready to play on the road will be arriving later than originally planned for its first game.
Delaware State missed its 10 1/2-hour flight to Honolulu for this Saturday's opener at Hawaii, according to a school spokeswoman.
"We're working on a plan," she said, via the Star-Advertiser, after it was revealed the Delaware State football team's bus was unable to get to JFK Airport on time.
Delaware State's matchup against Hawaii is one of four games scheduled for Saturday as part of the annual Week 0 opening weekend of matchups across the country.
The game is set for Saturday at 6 p.m., Hawaii time.
Hawaii is a 39.5 point favorite against Delaware State in the matchup, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, which set the total for the game at 57.5 points.
Delaware State went 1-10 overall last season and finished with an 0-5 mark in conference play.
