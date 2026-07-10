College Football's Top 25 Most Important Players in 2026: No. 19 RB LJ Martin, BYU

LJ Martin grew up in El Paso, Texas, first learning about BYU by watching Tyler Allgeier's highlights on ESPN. Now the 6-foot-2, 220-pound bruiser is chasing the very records those Cougar legends left behind.

The reigning Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year enters 2026 as one of the top 25 most important players in college football.

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No. 19: LJ Martin, RB, BYU Cougars

Martin ran for a conference-best 1,305 yards and 12 touchdowns on 5.5 yards per carry last season, adding 36 catches for 255 yards out of the backfield. Those numbers alone would headline most résumés.

A shoulder injury knocked the Canutillo High School product out of the Iowa State game on Oct. 25, yet he returned after a bye to power BYU through the stretch run.

Martin had surgery following the Big 12 championship game and missed the Pop-Tarts Bowl, still finishing with the most rushing yards in the conference. The senior played most of the year hurt and still outproduced every ball-carrier in the league.

BYU Cougars running back LJ Martin (4) should have an even bigger 2026 season after dominating the Big 12 last year. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick leaned on Martin harder than nearly any back in program history. The El Paso native was on pace to carry the ball more times in one season than any Cougar ever had, approaching Allgeier's school-record 276 attempts from 2021.

That durability matters more this fall. The Cougars carry legitimate Big 12 title and College Football Playoff aspirations after last season's 34-7 loss to Texas Tech in the conference title game denied them a playoff spot.

Martin chasing history behind a playoff-caliber offense

Martin sits ninth on BYU's all-time rushing list with 2,541 career yards, within reach of names like Taysom Hill, Allgeier and all-time leader Jamaal Williams, who is 1,361 yards ahead.

Martin needs to average 113.4 rushing yards per regular-season game to surpass Williams and finish as the program's all-time leading rusher.

Martin will face four teams that finished in the bottom five in Big 12 run defense, including Cincinnati, Kansas, Utah and Baylor.

His injury is trending favorably, too, as the senior sat out contact drills during spring practice but is expected to be a full go by fall camp.

Why Martin ranks among the most important in college football

Martin and sophomore quarterback Bear Bachmeier have emerged as the centerpieces of Kalani Sitake's roster. The two commanded the most attention among the six players BYU brought to Big 12 media days, as the Cougars enter their fourth season in the league with expectations as high as they have been in years.

The accolades reflect it. Big 12 coaches named Martin the conference's preseason Offensive Player of the Year, one of six BYU selections on the all-conference preseason team.

Have a DAY, LJ 🤩

📊 32 CAR | 222 YDS | 2 TDs



LJ Martin Highlights vs. Cincinnati 🎥#Big12FB | @BYUfootball pic.twitter.com/nCmTz5mhYk — Big 12 Studios (@big12studios) November 23, 2025

A healthy Martin behind a supersized line gives BYU a physical offensive identity few Big 12 teams can match. If he picks up where he left off last season and helps the Cougars earn a CFP nod, the first-team All-Big 12 star will go national by entering the Heisman conversation.

BYU opens the 2026 season at home against Utah Tech on Sept. 5 at 8 p.m. ET and moves right into its conference schedule the following week by hosting a matchup against the Arizona Wildcats.