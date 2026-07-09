Big 12 Coaches Select Preseason Conference Champion -- and It's Not Texas Tech

The Big 12 wrapped up its 2026 football media days at The Star in Frisco, Texas on Wednesday.

Much of the talk of Big 12 Media Days surrounded Texas Tech, particularly the aftermath of Brendan Sorsby's departure in the wake of the investigation into his gambling habits. Even without Sorsby, many across the league expect the Red Raiders to contend for the College Football Playoff.

During the event, On3 polled the league's coaches on the team they believe will win the Big 12 in 2026. The voting yielded a surprising result: BYU, not Texas Tech, is the preseason favorite among Big 12 coaches to win the league in 2026.

A look at BYU's previous two seasons in the Big 12

The Cougars have been a steady force in the Big 12 since they joined the conference in 2024.

BYU rattled off nine straight victories to open the 2024 season, although consecutive losses at home to Kansas and at eventual conference champion Arizona State derailed their hopes for a Big 12 Championship appearance. The 11-win season tied Kalani Sitake's previous best finish at BYU.

The Cougars only lost two games in 2025, both of which were blowout losses to Texas Tech. The win over Georgia Tech in the Pop-Tarts Bowl gave BYU its 12th win of the season, its best finish since 2001.

The case for BYU as the Big 12's 2026 champion

The Cougars are one of several Big 12 programs with a returning starter at quarterback in Bear Bachmeier. He finished his true freshman season with 3,033 passing yards, 15 touchdowns and seven interceptions to go along with 667 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground.

In addition to Bachmeier, BYU returns one of the most productive running backs in the country in LJ Martin. The 6-foot-2, 225-pounder finished his 2025 season with 1,343 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground while catching 36 passes for 255 more yards.

Defensively, BYU maximized retention while only utilizing the transfer portal when absolutely necessary. The Cougars acquired a proven commodity at linebacker in Cade Uluave, a transfer from California who finished 2025 with 100 tackles.

The conference slate should facilitate BYU's second Big 12 Championship appearance in as many seasons. The Cougars dodge both Houston and Texas Tech, and their game at Utah on Nov. 7 should feature a large road contingent given their proximity to Salt Lake City.

The Cougars' game against Notre Dame on Oct. 17 should have significant College Football Playoff implications, but it is meaningless in the Big 12 Championship conversation.

Teams voted to finish near the top of the Big 12 in 2026

Utah quarterback Devon Dampier (4) gestures against Nebraska in the second half during the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas Tech was the team Big 12 coaches predicted to finish second in the conference this season. The Red Raiders will field one of the most talented rosters in college football, but questions persist about their progression at quarterback following Sorsby's rocky exit.

Utah followed the Red Raiders as the No. 3 team in the poll. The Utes will boast one of the best backfield duos in the country in Devon Dampier and Wayshawn Parker, but they are one of four programs in the conference with a first-year head coach.

Houston came in at No. 4 in On3's poll of the Big 12's coaches during the media days. The Cougars' 10-win finish in 2025 was an important milestone for the program's transition into the power conferences, and like Utah, they will have plenty of new faces across the roster outside of the quarterback position.