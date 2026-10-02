Slo-Mo Video of North Texas-Tulsa Game-Winning Play Sparks Controversy

A dramatic overtime finish in the American Conference opener produced the 2026 college football season’s latest major officiating debates after a slow-motion replay of a failed would-be, game-winning conversion attempt went viral.

North Texas and Tulsa played a Thursday night game right down to the wire on a daring two-point conversion attempt that aroused a little controversy from those watching at home.

The Final Play: What Happened

North Texas was clinging to a 45-38 lead in overtime when Tulsa answered with a relatively easy 2-yard touchdown run from Damari Alston, but the Golden Hurricane’s two-point try to win it right there fell just inches shy of the goal line when Oran Singleton, Jr. ran into a pile of defenders and blockers.

Or did it? Moments after officials ruled Singleton short of the end zone to give North Texas a 45-44 win, debate raged among college football fans around whether his knee was really down before he extended the ball forward over the line.

The win came down to the final inches 😳



What an OT ending for North Texas-Tulsa‼️ pic.twitter.com/wwYHFEXqeW — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) October 2, 2026

How the Game Unfolded

Until then, the game was a high-scoring thriller that put up nearly 900 combined total yards.

Tulsa led 17-10 at halftime, but North Texas put up 21 points in the third quarter behind quarterback Tayven Jackson and running back Jahiem White, who finished with 219 rushing yards.

Tulsa stormed back in the fourth, tying the game at 38-38 on a Hayes touchdown run with 31 seconds left. In overtime, Jackson scored from a yard out to put the Mean Green ahead before the Golden Hurricane’s final push fell inches short.

Replay Review and Ruling

While the initial pictures from behind the play appeared to show the ball being extended over the line, the slow-motion footage from the front showed Singleton’s right shin touching the ground just before the ball crossed the plane.

The on-field decision of a failed conversion stood. That followed an earlier controversial touchdown ruling in the third quarter, involving a tipped pass and a receiver who had stepped out of bounds, had already raised questions among viewers, setting the stage for heightened scrutiny of the final sequence.

Fan and Analyst Reaction

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Social media quickly filled with frame-by-frame breakdowns.

Some argued the ball clearly crossed the line before any knee or shin contact. Others insisted the shin hit first and the call was correct.

Tulsa supporters naturally expressed frustration at coming so close after a late rally, while North Texas fans celebrated a gutsy road win that improved the Mean Green to 3-2 and 1-0 in conference play.

The clip of the play, shared by major accounts, amplified the debate overnight and turned a Group of Six thriller into national conversation fodder.

The one-point margin and visual ambiguity of the decisive moment ensured the ending would be dissected for days.

Not the first officiating controversy

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What happened on Thursday is hardly an isolated incident in a season already marked by some high-profile officiating flashpoints.

Michigan’s Week 1 Hail Mary victory over Western Michigan remains the most scrutinized, after officials restored one second to the clock, a move the NCAA later confirmed violated replay protocol and would have altered the outcome, though the result was left standing.

A disputed spot on a long run that set up a late touchdown in Indiana’s win over Northwestern also ignited some fan reaction and conspiracy talk.

Moments like these will always underscore how instant replay continues to fuel debate rather than settle it, keeping questions of consistency and transparency at the forefront of the college football conversation.