Week 5 of the 2026 college football season opens Thursday, the first day of October, with a pair of league openers that offer early looks at Conference USA and American Athletic Conference races.

Both games have some narrow points spreads and high total projections, setting up potential shootout situations or some close finishes as teams look to stabilize after uneven non-conference starts.

College Football Games Today: What to Watch on the Week 5 Schedule on Thursday

All times Eastern, and game lines are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Western Kentucky at New Mexico State

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

8 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

Line: New Mexico State -2.5 | Total: 57.5

Both of these teams sit at 1-3 and open Conference USA play after identical paths against Mercyhurst (FCS). Western Kentucky rolled the Lakers 52-7 at home, with quarterback Rodney Tisdale Jr. throwing for big numbers and multiple scores in a much-needed offensive outburst.

That followed brutal road losses to Nevada, Georgia, and Indiana in which the Hilltoppers were outscored heavily and averaged just over 11 points against FBS foes.

New Mexico State also beat Mercyhurst handily (51-14) but has taken losses to Florida State, Hawaii, and rival New Mexico (42-18 in the Rio Grande Rivalry). The Aggies lean on a passing attack led by Trey Hedden and a home field in Las Cruces that has given them a slight edge in the market.

Western Kentucky has history in the series (winning the last two meetings), but the Hilltoppers’ early defensive struggles and road issues make this a pivotal early test for both programs under coaches Tyson Helton and Tony Sanchez. Expect a back-and-forth affair between two sides still searching for consistency.

North Texas at Tulsa

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

9 p.m. on ESPN

Line: Tulsa -1.5 | Total: 57.5

American Conference play begins with a near-pick’em at H.A. Chapman Stadium. North Texas (2-2) brings one of the more productive offenses in the Group of Six, paced by a very accurate quarterback in Tayven Jackson (over 74% completion rate, strong yardage and TD totals).

The Mean Green followed an early loss at Indiana with high-scoring wins, including a 63-14 thrashing of Houston Christian, though their defense has been vulnerable.

Tulsa (3-1) opened with promise, including a win over Oklahoma State, before a lopsided 34-6 setback at Arkansas. The Golden Hurricane’s defense has been stout in stretches and ranks among the better units against the run in recent games, but quarterback Baylor Hayes is dealing with a knee issue that has limited or sideline him at times (Dexter Williams II has seen action).

Tulsa is 2-0 at home this season. Weather could play a role with rain in the forecast, potentially muting the expected high total. This matchup pits North Texas’ explosive attack against Tulsa’s home-field edge and defensive identity in what projects as a tight, conference-defining early contest.

These two games provide the Thursday appetizer before a much larger Friday-Saturday slate that includes multiple ranked matchups. Both openers carry early implications for bowl positioning and conference standings in leagues where depth and consistency matter quickly.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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